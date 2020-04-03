League One Team of the 2019/20 season so far | Football news

%MINIFYHTML4254255fc70aaae34de15a192a3863ce11% %MINIFYHTML4254255fc70aaae34de15a192a3863ce12%

With WhoScored.com this season launching full statistical coverage of EFL League One and Two, player performance ratings in all of England's top four divisions are now available.

We asked their data analysts to run through their League One squad for the season thus far using their unique statistical ratings and the reasons behind each player's inclusion …

Goalkeeper: Nathan Trott (AFC Wimbledon) – 6.83 rating

AFC Wimbledon are sitting just three points above the relegation zone, however they would probably be trapped in the last three if it weren't for Trott's good form between the poles. The 21-year-old, currently on loan from West Ham from the Premier League team, sits at the top of saves by 90 (4.1) in League One this season.

Right-Back: Luke O & # 39; Nien (Sunderland) – score 7.08

O & # 39; Nien has four goals and two assists to his name to demonstrate his attacking efforts, and he could have had more of the former hitting the wood more times (five) than any other player in the division. His 1.4 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game means that only Coventry (30) has sent fewer league goals than Sunderland (32) this season.

Central Defender: Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham) – 7.42 rating

Ihiekwe has returned a rating of 7.42 this season, which is second best in League One. Maximizing a statistically calculated strength in WhoScored.com of & # 39; aerial duels & # 39 ;, Ihiekwe is winning more battles per game (7.9) than any other League One player this term to help appear on this team.

Center Back: Robert Dickie (Oxford) – 7.26 rating

Dickie's exceptional reading of the game has been highlighted on more than one occasion this season, with him taking first place in interceptions (82) in League One. In addition, the 1596 precise passes from center-back are second in the league, with the defender maximizing his good distribution to help build attacks from behind.

Left Back: Joe Jacobson (Wycombe) – Qualification 7.25

Only striker Adebayo Akinfenwa (10) has scored more league goals than Jacobson (nine) of all Wycombe players this season, that return, of course, is better than any other defender in League One. Only Chris Maguire ( 46) Sunderland has made more key passes in set-piece situations than the 43-year-old 43.

Right Midfielder: James Henry (Oxford) – 7.36 rating

Henry has had a direct hand in 21 league goals this season, scoring 12. Of those 21, eight have come in his last five outings in League One. Henry's nine assists are the third best return in the league this season. period.

Central midfield: Liam Walsh (Coventry) – 7.30 rating

Walsh has three goals and five assists to his name, but it's his ball retention qualities that have stood out with 80 percent of his 50.2 passes per game completed. That's the eleventh best return in League One.

Central midfield: Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham) – 7.24 rating

Barlaser, like Walsh, has provided five assists in League One this season and has two goals to his name, while the midfielder's return on loan from 2.5 key passes per game is the second best in England's third tier.

Left Midfielder: Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) – Qualification 7.29

Curtis has been named the WhoScored.com Man of the Match seven times this season, ranking fourth best in League One. He has also contributed 11 goals and five assists. The Pompey's star job off the ball has also drawn admiration, with his 2.2 tackles per game ranking among the top 20 players in the league.

Forward: Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) – Rating 7.29

Gnanduillet has scored 15 times in League One this season, the second-best return in the division, and has accounted for 34.1 percent of Blackpool's total goals in the league. Gnanduillet's outstanding performances in the last third have seen him earn eight WhoScored.com Man of the Match accolades.

Forward: Ivan Toney (Peterborough) – 7.91 rating

Saving the best until the end, Toney has a better WhoScored.com rating (7.91) than any other League One player this season by a considerable distance. The Peterborough striker has scored at least nine more goals (24) than any other player. Toney ranks first in marked opportunities (15), shots (132), and Man of the Match awards (9) to complete this team.