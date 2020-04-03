Launch of our country's song list – Up News Info Tampa

The list of favorite songs of fans of ACM presents: our country, a new two-hour special organized by Up News Info this morning"Gayle King,quot; has been revealed. The special will air this Sunday, April 5 from 8: 00-10: 00 PM ET / PT only on Up News Info and will air on Up News Info All Access. With intimate conversations and acoustic performances at home with top country music stars, as well as clips from the past ACM Awards moments, the special will bring a night filled with entertainment, hope, and reflection and bring the healing power of music to Americans when they need it most. Additionally, Bobby Bones will present the ACM Lifting Lives Response Fund COVID-19.

ACM presents: our country The performances will include:

Kelsea Ballerini – "Queen of the Homecoming?"

Dierks Bentley – "I hope,quot;

Kane Brown and John Legend – "The last time I apologize,quot;

Luke Bryan – "Most people are good,quot;

Brandi Carlile – "The joke,quot;

Eric Church – "Never Break Your Heart,quot;

Luke Combs – "Beautiful crazy,quot;

Sheryl Crow – "I will believe,quot;

Florida Georgia Line – "Blessings,quot;

Lady Antebellum – "For what I'm leaving,quot;

Miranda Lambert – "Bluebird,quot;

Little Big Town – "With you,quot;

Tim McGraw – "Humble and kind,quot;

Old Dominion (Matthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen) – "Some people do it,quot;

Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker – "Mud on Tires,quot; and "Wagon Wheel,quot;

Thomas Rhett – "Be a light,quot;

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani – "No one but you,quot;

Shania Twain – "Honey, I'm home,quot; and "Man! I feel like a woman,quot;

Carrie Underwood – "Drink Alone,quot;

Keith Urban – "Lost Time,quot;

Tribute to Kenny Rogers – with Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker performing "Lucille,quot; and "The Gambler,quot; and Luke Bryan performing "Coward of The County,quot;

As previously announced, iHeartMedia's top radio host and ACM National Radio Award, National Air Personality of the Year, Bobby Bones, a former ACM Lifting Lives advocate, will present the ACM Lifting COVID-19 Response Fund Lives during the broadcast. ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Academy, created this fund to help people working in the country music industry who are experiencing a financial crisis as a result of the pandemic. Those in need can apply for funds at ACMLiftingLives.org.

Be sure to tune in this Sunday, April 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT for all amazing performances and moments ACM presents: our country will deliver, only on Up News Info and broadcast on Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more information.