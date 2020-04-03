LAPD officers must wear face masks in public during coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Police Department officers will now be required to wear masks in public in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"As of today, you can see your local LAPD officers wearing surgical masks or non-medical face covers while in public," LAPD chief Michel Moore said in a social media post Thursday. “This is for our safety and for your safety. Along with safe social distancing, we will continue to protect and serve during this crisis. ”

Starting today, you may see your local LAPD officers wearing surgical masks or non-medical face liners while in public. This is for our safety and for your safety. Along with safe social distancing, we will continue to protect and serve during this crisis. pic.twitter.com/QL0QMyIPyL – Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) April 3, 2020

On Thursday, Los Angeles County health officials and Mayor Eric Garcetti recommended that everyone cover their faces when leaving the house to help prevent further spread of the virus.

Garcetti emphasized that the general public or essential workers who are not in the medical field should not wear medical grade facial coatings such as N95 and surgical masks.

Those non-medical workers and the general public should use cloth or home covers to prevent the spread of respiratory drops, although that does not mean that people may begin to ignore patterns of social distancing.

"To be clear, you still have to stay home, this is not an excuse to leave suddenly," Garcetti said. "You should stay home, but when you do have to go outside, we recommend that we wear non-medical grade face masks or covers and not take those that are reserved for our first responders."

The LAPD requirement comes the same day that two more department employees tested positive for COVID-19. So far, 35 employees have tested positive.