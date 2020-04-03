LAPD, LAFD confirm additional cases of coronavirus; 3 Hospitalized – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and the Los Angeles Fire Department reported three other cases.

As of April 2, there were 43 LAPD employees and 13 LAFD employees who tested positive for the virus.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, one employee recovered and returned to full service, while two people remain hospitalized and all other people self-isolate at home and recover.

Two LAFD employees recovered and returned to service, as one member remains hospitalized and is being treated. The remaining ten employees are recovering at home.

On Thursday, the LAPD and LAFD each reported two new cases of COVID-19.

"The Department has strict protocols for any employee experiencing symptoms of the virus," LAPD said in a previous statement. "They are instructed to go home and their workspaces are cleaned."