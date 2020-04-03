LaMelo Ball's offer to buy Illawarra Hawks has not yet reached an agreement | NBA News

The Australian National Basketball League (NBL) released a statement on Friday in response to reports that Ball had purchased the Illawarra Hawks, the South Sydney-based club where he played 12 games last season.

Ball's business manager Jermaine Jackson said Thursday ESPN: "We own the team. It is a done deal."

The 18-year-old American, expected to be a first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, had an injury-shortened season with the Hawks due to a bruise on the bone in his left foot.

"Melo loves Illawarra fans. He loves that community. They opened their arms to him. They made us feel right at home," Jackson said. ESPN. "When we started hearing about the problems they were going through, we talked about it and decided: 'Let's own the team'.

"He's going to be locked in his NBA career, but we're going to hire the right people to oversee everything."

Lamelo Ball (R), photographed in the 2019 Summer League with his older brother Lonzo



The NBL confirmed that Ball and his manager had conversations with Hawks owners while in Australia, but "at this time we are continuing to work with current licensee Simon Stratford on a number of options for what we hope will be a fruitful result for Illawarra and the NBL. "

The NBL has final approval on any license transfer and no requests have been made to date, according to the league statement.

Ball joined Illawarra as part of the & # 39; Next Stars & # 39; NBL and averaged 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in 12 games through December

He helped draw large crowds, including a league record of 17,514 for the Hawks' November game against the Sydney Kings in Sydney.

Ball also donated a month of his undisclosed salary to a national relief fund to help Australian wildfire victims in January.

