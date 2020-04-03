Lady GaGa and Jimmy Fallon have the most awkward phone call

%MINIFYHTML36d8e1493efbbc197ccd51745c520cf411% %MINIFYHTML36d8e1493efbbc197ccd51745c520cf412%

WENN

Before FaceTiming with the 34-year-old singer from his home, host Jimmy Fallon teases that he will make a big announcement, but reveals that for some reason he can't do the interview.

Up News Info –

Lady Gaga was among the guests in the episode of Wednesday, April 1, "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy FallonBefore FaceTiming with the 34-year-old singer / actress from her home, host Jimmy Fallon joked that the singer would make a big announcement.

Once connected to GaGa, Jimmy said excitedly, "Hello! Lady GaGa!" The "A star has been born"She was seen wearing smart makeup while sporting dark rimmed glasses. She seemed to be busy as she waved awkwardly," Hello everyone! "

Jimmy then asked, "Do you have a big announcement, maybe, what are you going to say tonight on our show?" However, GaGa revealed for some reason that he couldn't do the interview, let alone make an announcement. "I can't Jimmy. I can't speak right now. Sorry. It's a very, very strange moment," he said.

"Hello? Jimmy, I can't see you. Am I on television?" the creator of "Poker Face" hits asked, to which Jimmy replied, "Yes, you're on TV. I apologize." Jimmy seemed to be trying to push the ad, saying, "There is something very big you're working on that will help people right now."

GaGa, however, insisted that he could not do it at the time. "I can't … I can't tell you everything right now because I'm still working out the details and I have a lot of calls to make," she told Jimmy. Then she suggested that he call her again on Friday, to Jimmy's confusion.

As if the situation wasn't weird enough, GaGa suddenly asked Jimmy to reschedule his interview on Monday. Despite being confused, Jimmy accepted the proposal. "So I guess it's Monday. Monday is when we will discover the great news of Lady GaGa. Not today, Wednesday, no. Not Friday, no. Next Monday is when we will discover the great news of Lady GaGa. Thank you, GaGa. I can't wait to find out what you're preparing. It'll be fun, "concluded Jimmy.