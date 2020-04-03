Kylie Jenner reveals how she keeps Stormi Webster entertained

With game houses, a pool, and a home theater, Stormi Webster you have no reason to leave your home.
And now, with the coronavirus forcing people to enter, Kylie Jenner has organized even more fun toys and activities for the 2 year old. During an Instagram Live with best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, the boss of Kylie Cosmetics shared that she and her little one have been busier than ever while spending their days in the comfort of their home. "I have bought him all the outdoor Trolls you can imagine. He has inflatable houses. Water toys. He has been in the pool every day," revealed the 22-year-old. "I got a slip and a slide, but she's not here yet. I have everything. She has been out every day living her best life."
However, this is not always the case for Stormi and her mother. This is all part of Kylie's plan to "keep her entertained,quot; since Storm Storm is used to dating her cousins as True thompson Y Chicago West.
It is also paying off. Like most young children, Travis ScottHer daughter is in her little world. "She has no idea what's going on, it's amazing," said the keeping up with the Kardashians said the star.
This was just one of many conversations Stassie will have with her friends, including Hailey Bieber Y Nikita Dragun, As part of the #DoYourPartChallenge. It partnered with DoorDash, which combines every view with a meal.
During their conversation with Kylie, they managed to garner millions of visits, meaning the DoorDash team will donate 2.3 million meals to families in need.
Additionally, DoorDash updated their app to include the #DoYourPartChallenge store on the home page. There, customers can choose a dollar amount ($ 1, 5, 10, 25, or 50) to donate to Feeding America.
