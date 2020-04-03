Kylie Jenner reveals how she keeps Stormi Webster entertained

With game houses, a pool, and a home theater, Stormi Webster you have no reason to leave your home.

And now, with the coronavirus forcing people to enter, Kylie Jenner has organized even more fun toys and activities for the 2 year old. During an Instagram Live with best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, the boss of Kylie Cosmetics shared that she and her little one have been busier than ever while spending their days in the comfort of their home. "I have bought him all the outdoor Trolls you can imagine. He has inflatable houses. Water toys. He has been in the pool every day," revealed the 22-year-old. "I got a slip and a slide, but she's not here yet. I have everything. She has been out every day living her best life."

However, this is not always the case for Stormi and her mother. This is all part of Kylie's plan to "keep her entertained,quot; since Storm Storm is used to dating her cousins ​​as True thompson Y Chicago West.