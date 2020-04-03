KUWK: Kendall Jenner fans can't believe how much she looks like Emily Ratajkowski in throwback photos

Are we all seeing double? Kendall Jenner took her platform of choice to post some of her best fashion and beauty moments and, while she looked as stunning as ever, fans couldn't help but notice how much she looks like her friend and fellow model Emily Ratajkowski brooches and clips.

It seems that while in quarantine, Kendall has been remembering the good morning ever since he wanted to post those throwbacks on some of his favorite looks on his Instagram page.

In the legend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote: "longing for MaryxJen right now," she also tagged her makeup artist Mary Phillips, as well as her stylist Jen Atkin.

While all the photos he posted were great and he looked stunning in all of them, what seemed to draw the most attention was a clip in which his lips looked much bigger and luscious than usual, making it look like he was the Emily's twin!

After all, the bulky pout is not a feature that only Kendall's sister Kylie is known for.

Emily too! The star's appearance would not be the same without its iconic plump lips.

Add that to the fact that Kendall and Emily are already quite alike when it comes to their main characteristics, like hair and eye color, it makes sense that people were surprised to see the resemblance.

As for the images that the supermodel shared in her IG account, it seems that she decided to show some variety, since the looks were quite different: going from a 20s style hairstyle and almost no makeup, to a beachy hair and sensual eyes and lips. makeup.

There were also a couple of other videos where Kendall would flaunt her natural beauty as she only wore a minimal amount of makeup.



