Kristen Bell reveals why Dax Shepard needs CGI assistance in case she gets the role of & # 39; Tiger King & # 39;

The star of & # 39; CHiPs & # 39; She has been endorsed by John Finlay, as she is heavily supported by the role of Finlay's husband Joe Exotic in a possible film or television series project.

Dax Shepard is campaigning strongly for the role of "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madnessStar Joe Exotic in a new TV series or big-screen project after learning that the ex-husband of the jailed zoo boss thinks he would be perfect for the role.

Dax's wife Kristen bell admits the "Chips"The star was thrilled to hear that John Finlay had endorsed his campaign to take on the role of Joe Exotic, and now the Hollywood couple is doing their best to make the dream come true."

"Dax would be so excited, because we loved that show!" Bell told Entertainment Tonight.

But she admits there is a downside: Dax has "a real massive fear of killer animals."

"One time, we went to Africa and he was very hesitant even in the van to look out the window when we were on a safari watching the animals," he explained, "so he said they would have to figure out how to do it." CGI big cats. He said, "I am not going to do any tricks with a 600 pound animal." "

"But he's very involved. He's doing a great campaign for the role. I think it would be brilliant."

Finlay recently told ET that he would like Channing Tatum to portray him in a possible "Tiger King" movie, a casting hit that Bell also loves.

"That is great," he added. "And also, Dax and Channing are very good friends, so they could easily do it. They have to!"