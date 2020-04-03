Kristaps Porzingis talks about lost NBA basketball, trains at home and discovers new hobbies | NBA News

Kristaps Porzingis said he is excited and motivated by the idea of ​​playing in front of Dallas Mavericks fans once the world overcomes the coronavirus pandemic.

The 7-foot-3-inch Latvian striker has been locked up at home after the suspension of the 2019-20 NBA season but, in a Q,amp;A, explained how he has kept fit, embracing new hobbies and keeping in touch with his Mavs teammates. .

Porzingis also spoke about his love of combat sports, sharing a locker room with Dallas legend Dirk Nowitzki and his chemistry on the court with teammate Luka Doncic.

What have you been doing in quarantine?

I try to do what I can. I have a small room with many of the things I use to keep fit. I have a little room for weights, a bike, and other stuff so I can do some cardio and do a little bit of boxing, I also try to develop my boxing skills. We don't know when we're going to restart everything, so I'm just making sure to do everything possible to stay fit and ready.

Have you embraced a new hobby?

I am trying to build patience to read. That's been something I've had trouble with, but I think I'm getting better at reading books. I love boxing, I've always been a big fan of boxing and martial arts, so I amuse myself and do a little bit of that here at home. Just little things that I like and I'm a YouTube guy, so I'm on YouTube just watching videos and learning new things. Like I said, just trying to keep myself busy.

Image:

Porzingis throws a dunk at home against OKC



What do you like about boxing and MMA?

I have always been a great admirer of Mike Tyson. Also, now that the MMA scene is growing and Conor McGregor makes it a mainstream sport, I also became a huge MMA fan and that's something I'd also love to work on a lot in the offseason once I'm not. Playing. Then we will see. I don't know when, but combat sports have always interested me.

What profession would you have followed if it wasn't basketball?

There are many things that interest me, it's just that I don't know if I have the talent or the ability to do it. Like I said, boxing, MMA probably wouldn't be a great fighter. But that's something if it was a different body type or whatever, I probably would have loved to do it.

Outside of sports, I am really interested in business and entrepreneurship. That's something I probably would have studied much more deeply.

















1:42



Kristaps Porzingis contributed 38 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 112-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers



How have the Mavericks' quarantined coaches helped you?

They made a plan for us. We have an application that we can follow and we can do the training there and we really don't have to do anything, we can only follow the training and do our work and they made it very simple for us. I'm just doing what I'm supposed to do.

Are you in contact with your teammates?

We have the group chat in progress. Almost every day we send each other text messages. Everyone is bored. I think tonight we will have a group call as a team as well. I'm sure that will help us keep our spirits up.

Image:

Dirk Nowitzki in action during his final season with the Mavericks



What was it like having Dirk Nowitzki as a teammate last season?

Only his presence in the locker room and around the team. Everyone loves it. Just to see his energy and see his passion and motivation at that age, at that point in his career, still working before practice, it was pretty crazy to see him, actually.

That just shows what kind of person he is, what kind of work ethic he had throughout his career. It definitely gave me more motivation, more hunger to keep working and to try to emulate the things he has done in his career to be a great player.

As a former ACB player, how do you feel about the coronavirus situation in Spain?

It is a difficult situation, and I do not understand much about what is happening. But what I can say is that it is important that people just follow the guidelines. Whatever people who understand this situation are telling you to do, that is what we should all do, and I think that will help us get through this situation or get over it as quickly as possible.

For Spaniards, stay strong and make sure you do the right thing.

















0:27



Kristaps Porzingis threw a big dunk as he led the Dallas Mavericks to a road win over the Philadelphia 76ers



How are things in your native country, Latvia?

The situation in Latvia is good. I make sure every day that mom and dad are good and stay away from people and make sure they stay safe. We keep in touch every day. I miss my family, I miss my parents. Hopefully I will see you soon.

How did you react when the NBA announced the decision to suspend the 2019-20 season during your game against the Denver Nuggets?

We were all in shock. At the time, I didn't realize the magnitude of this whole situation. It was kind of a shock.

What do you think about Mavericks owner Mark Cuban leading the charge to help those affected by the coronavirus?

We have a great leader at Mark who is driving all of this, who makes sure that the people around us are taken care of. That's what he does and I think that's why the city of Dallas loves him so much. And I am sure that we will continue to do good things for the people of the organization and the city.

Image:

Porzingis in action with teammate Luka Doncic



What are you most excited to do when things return to normal?

Probably just playing at home, playing in front of our fans again and having fun. I feel like me and Luka (Doncic) were really in a good rhythm playing with each other right before all this happened and hopefully we can get back to that as soon as possible.

Kristaps Porzingis was speaking as part of NBA Together, a global community and social engagement campaign that aims to support, engage, educate, and inspire youth, families, and fans in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

