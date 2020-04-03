The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will induct Kobe Bryant posthumously later this year, it was reported Friday.

Bryant, who died on January 26, is part of a 2020 class that also includes Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Rudy Tomjanovich and Eddie Sutton, according to multiple reports. The complete list of armatures will be announced on Saturday, Shams Chania of Stadium and The Athletic reported.

Bryant, Duncan and Garnett were considered locks for Springfield. The trio combined for 11 NBA championships (five for Bryant and Duncan), four NBA MVP awards, and 48 All-Star appearances during their game days.

Tomjanovich coached the Rockets in consecutive NBA championships in 1994 and 1995, the period between Michael Jordan and the Bulls' three fights. "Rudy T,quot; also had a 10-year career as a player, finishing with averages of 17.4 points and 8.1 rebounds.

Sutton trained 37 seasons in NCAA Division I, compiling 806 career wins. He led Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State to the NCAA Tournament; He reached the Final Four with Arkansas in 1978 and with Oklahoma State in 1995 and 2004. His last training period was with San Francisco in 2008.

Those five comprised the men's finalist list for this year's Hall of Fame class. The female finalists are former Tennessee and WNBA star Tamika Catchings; Baylor's trainer Kim Mulkey; and Barbara Stevens, coach in Division II of Bentley University.

This year's class announcement would coincide with this year's Final Four in Atlanta, but the NCAA canceled the games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for August 29.