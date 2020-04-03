Kobe Bryant earns an early induction to the Basketball Hall of Fame – Deadline

The great Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers will receive an early placement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, according to press reports. The official announcement is expected on Saturday.

The Basketball Hall of Fame typically has a three-year waiting period from the end of a player's career for induction consideration. But Bryant's obvious credentials saw the selection committee waive that requirement. Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January along with his daughter and seven other people.

Bryant will be joined by Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan as this year's members. The report of his induction was broken by The athletic.

Bryant played 20 seasons with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, and one regular season MVP. He was also an All-Star 18 times and averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for his career, which started when he jumped straight from high school to the NBA. He was originally drafted by the Charlotte Hornets and had his draft rights traded to the Lakers.

Duncan was a five-time NBA champion in his 19-season career with the San Antonio Spurs, winning two MVPs and finals. 1998 Rookie of the Year Award. He also won two regular season MVPs and was an All-Star 15 times with an average of 19 points and 10.8 rebounds in his career.

Garnett, like Bryant, jumped straight into the NBA from high school in 1995. He played 22 NBA seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets, winning a championship with the Celtics in 2007-2008. Garnett was an All-Star 15 times averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds.