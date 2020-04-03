Kim Kardashian: Quarantine has made me not want more children!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

Kim Kardashian is trapped at home with her children, like the rest of the country, and says the experience has led her to not want to have more children.

During a virtual interview with The View, they asked him how he was holding up. She answered:

"Let me say that I am home with four children. If I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another, that is outside the door. It is really difficult."

Kim is also trapped at home, teaching the children. She said she was grateful when spring break came. "The kids just spent Spring Break, thank goodness! Being their teacher, too, my new respect for teachers! They deserve it so much."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here