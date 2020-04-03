Kim Kardashian: Quarantine has made me not want more children!

Kim Kardashian is trapped at home with her children, like the rest of the country, and says the experience has led her to not want to have more children.

During a virtual interview with The View, they asked him how he was holding up. She answered:

"Let me say that I am home with four children. If I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another, that is outside the door. It is really difficult."

Kim is also trapped at home, teaching the children. She said she was grateful when spring break came. "The kids just spent Spring Break, thank goodness! Being their teacher, too, my new respect for teachers! They deserve it so much."

"It has been difficult to juggle everything," he continued. "You really have to put yourself in the background and just focus on the kids."

Kim and Kanye West currently have four children, but there have reportedly been plans to have more.