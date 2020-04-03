Kim Kardashian and Shaquille O & # 39; Neal star in surprise appearance during student online classes

Matthew McConaughey, Chris Harrison and Peyton Manning also perform as guest speakers as students across the country study online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim Kardashian, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal and many more have given some lucky students an online class to remember. Since the coronavirus forced people to practice social distancing, many schools and universities across the country have turned to the virtual world to continue teaching, prompting other celebrities to appear by surprise.

Kim joined a virtual class at Georgetown University and shared the experience on Instagram Story. "It was great to talk to Dr. Marc Howard while teaching his course," he wrote in a screenshot from the class. "Some of the men in the chat were previously jailed for decades like Momolu Stewart, who recently got out of jail."

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"star promoted his next 2-hour documentary," The Justice Project, "which will be released on Sunday, April 5 on Oxygen.

Shaq, on the other hand, chose to block a first-grade class in late March. Her pop-in surprise not only delighted the kids, but also stunned parents who quickly grabbed their phones to document the rare sight. One person even exclaimed, "How did this happen?"

Meanwhile, host of Bachelor Nation Chris Harrison Jessica Saucedo, a TikTok user, asked her to speak in her Ethics of Love and Marriage virtual class at Loyola Marymount University. Apparently pleased with the other students' reaction to his appearance, he jokingly told them that it was "the most dramatic class".

Another celebrity who crashed in the online class was the former NFL quarterback. Peyton Manning. Surprising students from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, joined a virtual class to talk about the coronavirus and how not to lose hope in this difficult time.

While most celebrities enter online classes, Matthew McConaughey He chose to surprise the members of the faculty. Professor Robert Quigley of the University of Texas at Austin School of Journalism tweeted, along with a screenshot of "White boy rick"actor", a special guest in our Zoom faculty chat. Expressing his disbelief, he further noted, "This is surreal."