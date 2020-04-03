Khabib Nurmagomedov is still ready to fight Tony Ferguson

%MINIFYHTML4041e0248e5df1532775743b2d931a8111% %MINIFYHTML4041e0248e5df1532775743b2d931a8112%

Khabib Nurmagomedov has not given up hope of taking on Tony Ferguson in his successful lightweight title fight, insisting that he will fight "100 percent,quot; if he can travel from Russia.

Nurmagomedov appeared Wednesday to announce that this month's UFC 249 box office hit had been postponed for the fifth time due to the coronavirus pandemic, with travel restrictions preventing the Russian superstar from entering the United States and Dubai.

The undefeated UFC lightweight champion would face Ferguson on April 18, but the COVID-19 outbreak meant the event could not take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. UFC President Dana White was forced to search for an alternative location.

Nurmagomedov (28-0) is considering an August date if the next crash is officially canceled.

By staying at home in quarantine and reading people's reaction to the situation around my struggle, it turns out that everyone should be quarantined, governments of all countries, famous people from all over the world urge people to follow all safety requirements to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one released from all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of struggle? – I understand everything and I'm definitely more upset than you for canceling the fight, probably like everyone else, I had a lot of plans after the fight, but I can't control everything. The biggest countries and the biggest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes in an unpredictable way. But Khabib has yet to fight, is that what you're saying? – Take care and put yourself in my place.

"June, July, two months, then August I can fight," he told ESPN. "I heard that the UFC wants to do a show in San Francisco (in August).

"If not, let's fight in Abu Dhabi in mid-September. Or fight now, before Ramadan. On April 18, we are supposed to fight, but where? This is the question."

Nurmagomedov, who ruled out talking about a rematch against Conor McGregor, added: "Every day I train … morning and night. Right now, I am one of the best starts in the UFC. I am undefeated and undisputed weight champion. This is not a normal fight. How can 16 days go by before a fight and I don't know the location? This is unprofessional.

"If I can get out of Russia, I'm going to fight 100 percent. Just give me (the) location. Every day I send Dana White a location message. Too many crazy things and questions, and no answer.

"I understand that people are upset because this is a dream fight for the fans. This is the fight of my dreams. I lose my money, I lose so much money and things. No one loses like I lose."