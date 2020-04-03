Kevin Hart reveals the moment he spilled juice on Beyonce

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Kevin Hart has been doing a lot to entertain himself and his fans. The star has been uploading all kinds of content on Instagram for the past two weeks, including a series featuring stories that people have never heard before.

On March 31, Kevin also reported one of the most embarrassing incidents of his life, even when he spilled juice on Beyonce. BET reported in an Instagram post of the stand-up comic where he told the story in detail.

According to Hart, he poured juice on Beyonce with Jay-Z sitting next to him while he was at a nightclub for the All-Star Weekend in Houston, Texas. While at the busy nightclub, he asked Jay-Z if he wanted a drink, and when he approached with a can, pineapple juice spilled everywhere.

Consequently, Kevin claimed that Beyonce was the recipient of most of the juice, and that the vast majority splashed on her legs and shoes. Jay-Z later said to him, "Kev, you just spilled pineapple juice on my wife's legs and shoes."

Afterward, Kevin joked that he offered to pay them $ 20 for the spilled pineapple juice because he didn't have the money to replace the expensive outfit Beyonce was wearing. "The real story," joked Kevin.

As noted above, Kevin has been telling many funny stories from his life in the past few weeks, in addition to appearing on television shows like Ellen. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of these productions have been closed.

Television presenters have opted for video chat conversations with celebrities, artists, and influencers, not only to keep themselves busy but also for public entertainment.

During his conversation with Ellen, Kevin joked that he hasn't had his hair cut lately because his barber is currently closed. However, there is a silver lining to the story, which includes Kevin's gray hair. The comedian stated that he is actually starting to like the gray look. It looks like I could keep it that way.



