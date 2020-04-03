Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame

The basketball races of Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant come together from the hip.

They were the first two NBA recruited players outside of high school in 20 years (Garnett in 1995 and Bryant in 1996), played on the same All-Star team nine times, and met in two NBA Finals.

And now, reportedly, they will enter the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame together.

Garnett and Bryant, along with Spurs legend Tim Duncan, will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 induction class, Sharan Charania of Athletic reported on Friday.

Garnett averaged 17.8 points and 10 rebounds per game during his 21-year career. He was named an All-Star 15 times (including winning the MVP All-Star Game in 2003) and was selected to the All-NBA team nine times. He won Defensive Player of the Year in his first season with the Celtics in the 2007-08 season and was named NBA MVP for the 2003-04 season. And, of course, he won the 2008 title with the Celtics, defeating the Bryant Lakers.

It was also announced in February that Garnett's No. 5 will be retired by the Celtics sometime during the 2020-21 season.

Bryant averaged 25 points and 4.7 assists per game during his 20-year career, all of which he played with the Lakers. He was named an All-Star 18 times (the second-most in NBA history) and shares the record for most NBA game MVPs with Bob Pettit with four. Bryant was named league MVP for the 2007-08 season and won five titles, one of which went to the Garnett Celtics in 2010, where Bryant won one of his two Final MVP awards.

Bryant will be posthumously induced after dying in a helicopter crash that killed him, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people in January.

Former Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich and former Oklahoma state men's basketball coach Eddie Sutton will also be included as part of the 2020 induction class.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for August 29 in Springfield, Massachusetts.