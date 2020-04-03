Kevin Durant has been the most unfair player in & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39; in using for almost a decade

%MINIFYHTML642f8f9d56955d4ab57524acf071985d9% %MINIFYHTML642f8f9d56955d4ab57524acf071985d10%

It's hard to choose my most embarrassing "NBA 2K,quot; moment because there are so many to choose from.

The losses from the college dorms were always brutal and came with screaming in person that was hard to shake. There were plenty of busted tracks and counterproductive trash conversations in those days.

But the worst experience? It probably came two years ago against a complete stranger using the video game legend Kevin Durant, who lost 55 points to my head in short five-minute quarters. The low light worsened exponentially because my opponent had a microphone through which I efficiently turned off my soul through a non-stop roast.

It was then that I determined that Durant was the most unstoppable and unfair offensive weapon in "NBA 2K,quot; among active players. In truth, he probably kept that mantle for a while, despite LeBron James' world excellence and a rotating cast of other dominant MVP contenders in the past decade. In the upcoming Player Tournament, which begins on ESPN on Friday, Durant's indecipherable skill set should be in full view of anyone playing with the Nets.

Now, it's important to note that I'm not a mess in the game. I do not allow 50 pieces. I do not allow 40 pieces. I don't even really allow 30 pieces. While I'm not in any way ExcellentI can defend myself against most of the people I meet.

So when the contest started against this random online competitor, who told me he would win without relying on Steph Curry or Klay Thompson to score production, I didn't think much of the matchup. Maybe he would lose, but falling to that year's Golden State squad was not embarrassing. I certainly didn't think something embarrassing would happen.

Right away, however, I knew I was in trouble.

Playing as the Nuggets, he had Paul Millsap locked up as Durant's main defender. Millsap at the time was still considered one of the NBA's most versatile ball defenders. It may not be someone who can completely enclose the best of the best, but certainly someone who doesn't smoke very often.

"Easy money," my opponent scoffed after isolating Durant at the top of the bow and sticking a 3 in my face.

For a moment, I was hanging around hitting a series of long-distance shots. When the score is adjusted in "NBA 2K,quot;, it can be difficult to tell how much a single player is killing your defense.

But Durant's virtual nature of doing everything, like his real self, quickly became too difficult to handle against someone well versed to maximize the striker's considerable talent. The trash talk also intensified.

You know things are bad when your opponent keeps stopping the game to check the stats of the player he's burning you with, and he reads those numbers out loud to you every time.

By halftime, Millsap was reassigned, having been traversed by Durant's long, sweeping boats too many times to count, with many of those moves creating room for 3 open. Durant's height and speed combo shot in the game is absurd. Then I tried Gary Harris on Durant, but that only led Durant to use his big frame to dominate Harris inside. Will Barton also couldn't do the job.

At the end of the 55 point arc, he was ready to leave "NBA 2K,quot; forever. That didn't last, of course, but it still took a while for him to forget about being destroyed like that.

This year, Durant continues to be a force. His rating of 96 leads all players in the Players Tournament, and the way he can stretch the floor, at least in my opinion, closely separates him from the likes of James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Whichever player uses the Nets in the Player's Tournament, they will have an instant advantage in iso situations, even though the team as a whole might not be as good as the Lakers or Bucks.