Kevin Bacon favorite to play the & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; star Joe Exotic in the movie

The actor of & # 39; X-Men: First Class & # 39; It tops the star list of bookmakers that players must bet on when it comes to who will play the former zookeeper in a movie.

Up News Info – Kevin Bacon is a punter's favorite to play Joe Exotic in a movie about "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madnessStar. The Golden Globe-winning actor leads the list on SportsBetting.ag for stars players should bet on when it comes to who will play the former zookeeper in the film adaptation of the imprisoned zookeeper.

Also on Joe's list of potential cartoonists are three times Oscar nominees. Edward Norton, Oscar-nominated actor Billy Bob Thorntonas well as actors / comedians David Spade Y Ben stiller. However, the site notes that the movie must be released by 2021 or earlier to be eligible to win the bet.

Bookmakers have also named who could play Joe's nemesis, Carole Baskin. "The goldbergs"star Wendi Mclendon-Covey is the favorite, with award-winning actress Allison Janney"Saturday night live"alum Kristen Wiig, Jennifer Coolidge ("American Pie") and winner of the Best Actress at the Oscars 2020 Laura Dern among the other candidates

While players can bet on those names, Joe's husband John Finlay has his own favorites to play him and her husband in an alleged movie about them. He recently told Entertainment Tonight that Dax Shepard It would be perfect to play Joe, while he wants Channing Tatum to play it

Dax's wife Kristen bell has been involved in the casting of John's dreams and she said that the "Chips"The star was thrilled to hear that John had endorsed her campaign to take on the role of Joe." Dax would be so excited, because we loved that show! "The actress said. While revealing that her husband fears killer animals and would need CGI instead of real tigers, she added," but he is very involved. He's campaigning a lot for the role. I think it would be brilliant. "

She also supported John's idea of ​​having Channing to play Dax's on-screen husband, saying, "That's great. And also, Dax and Channing are very good friends, so they could easily do it. They have to!"