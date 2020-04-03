Kenya Moore can't believe how fast her daughter is growing in a cute new post!

Kenya Moore and her baby spend every minute of every day together as they are in quarantine, just like everyone else! However, even though he sees it all the time, he still can't believe how fast it is growing!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to social media to share a super cute new photo of baby Brooklyn, and Kenya is as shocked as her fans at how much she's been growing!

It is as if every day, she is transformed and also begins to look more and more like her mother.

The image Kenya posted shows her daughter in a blue polka dot hoodie, matching pants, and a pair of pink sneakers!

She looks at the camera with the cutest smile while holding a juice box in her hand.

In the caption, the loving mother wrote: "#juicebox and #hairpuffs big girl stuff,quot;.

Of course, the second hashtag was referring to the fact that Brooklyn's hair is getting quite long and looks very cute!

Here are a couple of the many fan reactions that melt at the sight: "Tenderness Over Charge." / "Awh, Cutie Brookie drinking from a juice box like a big girl."

Later, Kenya returned to her platform once more to share a picture of her and the one-year-old boy for a quick trip to the store, saying, "We have no toilet paper left … what?"

But while the RHOA star has spent all of her time with her daughter at home in isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, fans have been watching her engage in a drama with NeNe Leakes on the prerecorded show.

NeNe states in the last episode that she had never called Kenya's daughter a "buffalo."

Ad %MINIFYHTML79d74c50b32969beab116e4d4e890f1a18% %MINIFYHTML79d74c50b32969beab116e4d4e890f1a18%

In a preview of the episode to air tomorrow, NeNe says to her husband, ‘I had a couple of drinks. But that has nothing to do with what was happening. She tried to say, "Well, you called my son a buffalo." You know I'm not referring to your son. She knows that I was referring to her because that same night she is talking about I said hello to her, she did not speak, and I said: "Damn,quot;. She must be having a f ** king buffalo. "You know what I am saying?"



Post views:

0 0