Kentucky is putting ankle monitors on coronavirus patients who ignore the self-quarantine order

For those who find it difficult to stay home during this pandemic, especially people who are putting others at risk, the state of Kentucky has a solution.

A Kentucky judge is ordering ankle monitors for residents who have been in contact with coronavirus patients, but are refusing to isolate themselves.

It seems that it all started with a Louisville resident, only identified as "D.L." who lived with "someone who tested positive for the disease and another person who is an suspected case," according to an affidavit from the county health department.

Having been exposed to the highly contagious disease, D.L. He was ordered to stay home last week, but family members told authorities that D.L. "He leaves the house often," according to CNN.

When D.L. did not respond to messages from the health department, Jefferson Circuit Court judge Angela Bisig ordered the Department of Corrections to adapt to D.L. with a global positioning device for the next 14 days. If D.L .. leaves the home again, he or she could be criminally charged.

D.L. He was one of four Louisville residents who were ordered to wear an ankle monitor to contain the spread. Another man was placed under house arrest after he went shopping despite testing positive for the coronavirus, according to CNN affiliate WDRB.

The Jefferson County courts have established an on-call judge for these types of cases, according to WDRB.

Under current Kentucky guidelines to stop the spread of the coronavirus, only life-sustaining businesses can remain open.

Organizations that provide charitable and social services may also remain open in the state. These include food banks and places that provide food, shelter and social services to economically disadvantaged people, as well as people with disabilities. However, even these organizations must implement social distancing while performing their services.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has recommended that all schools remain closed until May 1. As for travel restrictions, those not on the list and visiting must remain in quarantine for 14 days, wherever they come from.

Roommates, what do you think about Kentucky measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus? Let us know.