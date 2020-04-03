Kennedy's granddaughter and 8-year-old son went missing after canoe accident

Robert F. Kennedythe granddaughter Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her 8 year old son Gideon missing after a canoeing accident in Chesapeake Bay.

According to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, authorities received a call from a concerned citizen Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. Local time indicating that you saw two people in a small canoe or kayak adrift in the bay.

A water rescue assignment was sent to the area that brought marine resources to the area. When firefighters arrived at the dock and confirmed the sighting of two people in a small boat several miles from the dock adrift south in Chesapeake Bay, boats and helicopters began a search.

At 7 p.m., the kayak and paddle were recovered. The search was suspended due to darkness 30 minutes later, but continued on Friday morning.

"Right now, our family asks for privacy and that everyone keep Maeve and Gideon in their prayers," said the family's spokesman. Alan Fleischmann he said in a statement to E! News. Maeve is Alan's goddaughter.