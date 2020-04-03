Kennedy's granddaughter and 8-year-old son went missing after canoe accident

Mike Pont / Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights
Robert F. Kennedythe granddaughter Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her 8 year old son Gideon missing after a canoeing accident in Chesapeake Bay.
According to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, authorities received a call from a concerned citizen Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. Local time indicating that you saw two people in a small canoe or kayak adrift in the bay.
A water rescue assignment was sent to the area that brought marine resources to the area. When firefighters arrived at the dock and confirmed the sighting of two people in a small boat several miles from the dock adrift south in Chesapeake Bay, boats and helicopters began a search.
At 7 p.m., the kayak and paddle were recovered. The search was suspended due to darkness 30 minutes later, but continued on Friday morning.
"Right now, our family asks for privacy and that everyone keep Maeve and Gideon in their prayers," said the family's spokesman. Alan Fleischmann he said in a statement to E! News. Maeve is Alan's goddaughter.
Maeve's husband David McKean confirmed that his wife and son disappeared Thursday in a brief interview with the Washington Post. According to David, the children kicked a ball from side to side in a yard and the ball fell into the water.
He said that his wife and son "got into a canoe to chase him. They just got further away than they could handle and couldn't get back in."
The Maryland Natural Resources Police confirmed that authorities responded to a call regarding two people aboard a canoe "who appeared to be hit by strong winds,quot; on Thursday. Units are still actively searching and investigating today.
Maeve's mother is Kathleen Kennedy Townsend who served as Lieutenant Governor of Maryland from 1995 to 2003.
In a Coronavirus briefing on Friday afternoon, USA Today reports that Maryland Governor Larry Hogan confirmed the disappearance of Maeve and Gideon.
"The daughter of a former Maryland lieutenant governor, Maeve, and her 8-year-old grandson, Gideon, went missing after canoeing yesterday afternoon," Governor Larry said at a news conference. "An intensive search has been underway since last night."
If anyone has information related to this case, they are asked to contact the Maryland Natural Resources Police.
