Kendall Jenner says Scott Disick Split & # 39; Mentally screwed & # 39; Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

According to Kendall, Kourtney is struggling to leave her baby and this affects her relationship with her family after the fight with Kim Kardashian.

Up News Info –

Kourtney Kardashian he has not yet dealt with his separation from ex Scott Disick, according to his sister Kendall Jenner.

During the premiere of season 18 of Sunday March 29, 2020 of "keeping up with the Kardashians" Kim Kardashian He accused his sister of not having a strong work ethic, leading to a physical altercation between her and Kourtney, which the KKW beauty magnate later described as "quite intense."

Reflecting on the incident during a conversation with her sister Khloe Kardashian, Kendall questioned Kourtney's self-awareness, saying, "She can't sit back and say, 'Okay, I was wrong,' or like, 'Okay, dammit, she's fucking me.' She Can not do that ".

Referring to her 2017 separation from Scott, the model claimed that her breakup had a greater impact on her than most people think.

"I know how this happened," he said. "Honestly, I think starting with her breakup … I'm just saying, I think that situation could have screwed her up mentally. And I don't think she dealt with it."

During a confessional interview, Scott seemed to agree and explained, "Many people feel that they are being rude, but I know that they have good intentions and that you have to see it through, and sometimes it is a little difficult."

"But I do know that she wants to be on good terms with everyone. It just doesn't always turn out that way," he said.

Kourtney and Scott asked for time for their romance in 2017, after eleven years together. They share the daughter Penelope, seven, and the sons Mason, 10, and Reign, five.