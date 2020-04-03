Kelly Clarkson promotes her new single ‘I Dare You’ while self-isolating in Montana, calling it her favorite / toughest Project Project of all time ’

Kelly Clarkson is currently in her cabin in Montana to isolate herself with her family, but that doesn't stop her from releasing new music. The voice the coach has announced that his new single I dare you will fall on April 16.

After selling over 25 million albums and winning three Grammys, Clarkson says the new single is his "favorite / hardest,quot; project he has worked on. He also offered his fans a pre-save link for the new song.

Previous save link: https://t.co/BMj916t3Ls pic.twitter.com/ipXahh4gx0 – Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) April 3, 2020

Clarkson tweeted the news of his new song to his 12.3 million followers Thursday, saying he can't wait for his fans to hear it. Because the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily interrupted production, Clarkson is taking a break from The voice and his talk show, Kelly Clarkson's show.

The 37-year-old singer also postponed her Las Vegas residency until July, after she was originally scheduled to start on April 1.

Meanwhile, Clarkson has been spending time with her husband, Brandon Blackstock, and their two children: River Rose, 5, and Remington Alexander, 3. Thanks to you The singer has also been posting regularly on social media to keep her fans up-to-date on what she's been doing to pass the time.

Clarkson recently gave fans a tour of his Montana cabin, which is called Vintage Valley, and exclaimed, "We can actually hang out here while this is happening." Clarkson and Blackstock bought the Montana ranch about a year and a half ago, and she talked about why they bought the property.

“Brandon and I love open space and coming to the ranch because we both grew up in the field, one. And two, we literally work almost seven days a week, if not seven days a week. So when we have free time, we really like to leave, "Clarkson explained.

Clarkson showed the open space with horses and blue skies, and she said it was nice to go there and just sit by the stream, listen to the flow of water, and be around all the trees. He also showed a fire where he planned to make jokes with his children because "mom promised it,quot; and had to move on.

"It is a really beautiful ranch and it is a good getaway for our family," Clarkson said as the video tour concluded. "It's something Brandon and I have dreamed of since we were both kids. This is what we would call home."



