Katharine McPhee becomes David Foster's stylist during the Coronavirus closure

%MINIFYHTMLdeac78222faedf0964ef97f0498500ed11% %MINIFYHTMLdeac78222faedf0964ef97f0498500ed12%

Instagram

The student of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; She reveals in her last Instagram Live session that she has cut her music producer husband before taking out a pair of scissors to make further adjustments.

Up News Info –

Singer actress Katharine McPhee has assumed the role of stylist for husband David Foster after giving the veteran musician a cut during an Instagram Live session.

The couple, who got married last year (19), have been hosting daily mini concerts on social media while isolating themselves during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Wednesday (April 1), the "Smash"The star revealed that she had become a hairdresser for her man.

%MINIFYHTMLdeac78222faedf0964ef97f0498500ed13% %MINIFYHTMLdeac78222faedf0964ef97f0498500ed14%

After introducing viewers to the live stream, McPhee recapped what they had been up to since their last online concert.

%MINIFYHTMLdeac78222faedf0964ef97f0498500ed15% %MINIFYHTMLdeac78222faedf0964ef97f0498500ed16%

"The update is that I cut your hair," he said as he turned to Foster, and then pulled out a pair of scissors to cut his locks a bit more.

"She did an amazing job, check this out!" Foster emerged, as McPhee explained, "It's just a minor adjustment."

"He did a great, great job," continued the 70-year-old woman. "My hair was getting very long. I was starting to look like Einstein!"

<br />

The Foster and McPhee night shows, which take place around 8.30 p.m. EST, can be viewed online at https://www.instagram.com/katharinefoster/.