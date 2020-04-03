Kash Doll clarifies the photo of Baby Bump

Instagram

The raptor & # 39; Ice Me Out & # 39; It confirms people's suspicions after she made an April Fool's Pregnancy Announcement, leading many to question the authenticity of her claim.

Kash Doll He has cleared things up after trying to trick his fans and friends by making a pregnancy announcement on his social media pages. Confirming the speculation of many people, the 28-year-old returned to Instagram on Thursday, April 2 to say that she did not have a bun in the oven.

The hit creator "For Everybody" posted a photo of her giggling, perfectly expressing her giggling feelings at her own prank after making April Fool's prank. He made a reference to the previous post when he wrote in the caption: "Yesterday was April Fool's Day for everyone."

Kash previously left people raising their eyebrows after he shared a photo of her with an apparent baby bump on her Instagram and Twitter page. She was wearing nothing more than a red bra and panties in the picture, exposing her round belly. He was squatting while holding his dog, frowning like he was about to kiss his furry pet.

Kash captioned the photo posted on her Instagram account, "Thanks u @ mr_ware91 for fixing all my photos during my pregnancy … it's time!" Meanwhile, he wrote alongside the image on Twitter, "I'm so happy I don't have to edit my photos anymore! My baby is on the way."

However, many refrained from congratulating the Detroit artist because the announcement was made on April Fool's Day. "April mf fools!" one remarked. Another dubious fan wrote: "Uhmmmmmm, no … I'll check bck tomorrow."

Someone else reacted to the news: "Chica Lmao stop playing." Another follower said that this could not be true because "girl, you were drunk with you almost two weeks ago." Another said, "Cap, like I saw you yesterday."

Another claimed that the photo of the baby's bump was retouched with Photoshop, "Lmao joked because that photo was from her Christmas photo shoot. She touched up a tummy." But another person noted that Kash also shared an ultrasound image on his Instagram Stories.

Kash allowed the speculation to spin for a day and didn't bother removing the image, before clarifying it.