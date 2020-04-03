Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore have decided to discover it all in new photos in challenge together with NeNe Leakes

Kandi Burruss has decided to keep it real by posting a makeup-free photo after being challenged by her. True Housewives of Atlanta co-star Eva Marcille.

The Xscape singer shared a selfie where she removed all her makeup, false eyelashes, tissue, and used no filters to show the world her true self.

Kandi also took the opportunity to call her other co-stars for cheating during the challenge using tab extensions, fillers, and filters on her photos.

Todd Tucker's wife revealed, like many other parents, that he is now doing home schooling, cooking and cleaning while running his business from home.

See this post on Instagram Ok @evamarcille, you called us (#RHOA) and I accept your #nomakeup #WashFaceChallenge chile🌻😎😜 Now let me save it 💯, @facetune is my FRIEND! I am 53 years old (I have always been very transparent about my age), and I am very confident with my appearance, however, everyone knows that they can be very critical of the gram. With that said, I'm not mad at a little tuning or filter. In the spirit of embracing my natural beauty, I didn't use ANYTHING on this photo. So here you are🌻, the "real real,quot;, and just like @ itsmikehill😜 #nofilter #nofacetune #nolashes #quarantine A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@ cynthiabailey10) on April 1, 2020 at 5:41 p.m. PDT

She captioned the post: "My #RHOA girls doing #NoMakeup challenges with lash extensions, fillers, and filters. I'll keep it with you all. I look AF tired with these dark circles, no makeup, no lashes, the hair isn't done, the Fingernails screwed … This quarantine is not for me. Teaching at school, cleaning and cooking all day … I can't stand it !!!! This can't be life. "

Kandi's daughter Riley praised her, as did Rasheeda Frost along with Gabrielle Union.

One fan said, "Why are you starting things?! 😂😂😂 But really, this is the BEST challenge I've ever seen. Let's go back to natural beauty as standard."

Eva, who was caught wearing false eyelashes in the challenge, said: “@kandi Thank you so much for taking on this challenge. I love you for this. Even though some people take this as a slight or personal dig, it's really about the beauty within you. He knew that if he could get some of the world's most beautiful and favorite people to take off their makeup and show how regular and still beautifully flawed they are, it would help other women with their confidence. Enjoy the rest of your coronation and your quick question … @oldladygang taking take-out orders or delivering asking a friend. ”

Eva also wrote a sweet message in Cynthia Bailey's post.

The model said: “Thank you very much for excepting this challenge. You are beautiful inside and out. And I have absolutely no problem with makeup or additives. However, I would like to teach other women, especially the younger ones, and that their beauty lies in that with or without makeup they are phenomenal. ”

NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore have shown their true beauty.



