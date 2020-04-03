Kaley Cuoco's $ 4 million house will give her a serious design inspo

Kaley Cuoco is saying goodbye to her home in Tarzana now that she and her husband Karl Cook They are finally living together.
The actress sold her nearly 8,000-square-foot home in Tarzana, California, for $ 3.95 million, $ 1.5 million less than what she paid in 2014. According to the listing, the Big Bang Theory Star had been trying to sell the property for at least 145 days.
The buyer of the mansion will be able to enjoy six beds and 8.5 bathrooms, all of which are impeccably decorated in a modern but eclectic style. In addition, the house has a library, home theater and a tech bar room, all perfect for future gatherings with friends and family.
Those cool perks continue outside with a fully functional outdoor kitchen and living room. Guests can relax by the pool, fire pit, or any of the other lounging areas that the backyard is fully equipped with.
According to the list, the star personally paid $ 1 million for all of these updates to ensure he lived in comfort and style.
Other improvements and renovations to the house were made by Khloe Kardashian Y Lamar Odom when they bought the house in 2009. The ex-boyfriends owned the mansion during their marriage, but they sold it to Kaley in 2014, a year after Khloe filed for divorce from the former professional basketball player.
Now Kaley and her husband Karl live in their new love nest in the luxurious Hidden Hills, which they moved to in January, two years after they were married. She previously said, "I want to have a little vacation. I'm really excited to have room to … (to solve). I've never done that. We've been together for almost four and a half years. (And) we've never done it."
While the newlyweds are still settling into their home, they plan to build their "dream barn,quot; in the near future. "My biggest dream was to build a mini stable, it is a direct replica of our big stable, because Karl and I have hosted so many mini animals," he explains. "Which is fun, so we're building a mini barn and it's literally going to be miniature in size."
