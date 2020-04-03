Kaley Cuoco's $ 4 million house will give her a serious design inspo

Kaley Cuoco is saying goodbye to her home in Tarzana now that she and her husband Karl Cook They are finally living together.

The actress sold her nearly 8,000-square-foot home in Tarzana, California, for $ 3.95 million, $ 1.5 million less than what she paid in 2014. According to the listing, the Big Bang Theory Star had been trying to sell the property for at least 145 days.

The buyer of the mansion will be able to enjoy six beds and 8.5 bathrooms, all of which are impeccably decorated in a modern but eclectic style. In addition, the house has a library, home theater and a tech bar room, all perfect for future gatherings with friends and family.

Those cool perks continue outside with a fully functional outdoor kitchen and living room. Guests can relax by the pool, fire pit, or any of the other lounging areas that the backyard is fully equipped with.