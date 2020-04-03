Kailyn Lowry in hot water after saying she will not vaccinate her children when creating a coronavirus vaccine

%MINIFYHTMLe261366f2476b3f50408c215daad6ccd11% %MINIFYHTMLe261366f2476b3f50408c215daad6ccd12%

Kailyn Lowry is in hot water after admitting that when a coronavirus vaccine is finally created, she has no plans to vaccinate herself, not her children! As you can imagine, fans of the Teen Mom star were outraged by his point of view and did not hesitate to let him know why he was wrong.

It all started with a follower who asked him about it on Twitter.

The question said, "I'm curious, when you get a vaccine for this virus, will you or the children get it?"

In response, Kailyn wrote: "Absolutely not."

Kailyn is a mother of three and is also pregnant with a fourth and fans know that she is an "anti-vaxxer,quot; as she has been very outspoken about it.

In fact, this is not even the first time that he has received a backlash for being so against life-saving vaccines.

Last year, she was forced to respond to further criticism after admitting that she had decided not to vaccinate her third child, Lux.

While on her Coffee Convos podcast with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, she stated: ‘She is 18 months old and not vaccinated. He's never really been sick, and for me, I think the more research I do, and the more educated I've become, I just don't vaccinate him. "

At the time, a fan criticized her saying, "My problem is not with your choice not to vaccinate, it is that you are endorsing false information about vaccines and autism in your podcast that reaches many young women and mothers." Netflix and Google documentaries are not reliable sources of medical information. "

Similarly, another wrote, "I just hope that when people say they have 'researched,' they mean clinical trials and not mommy blogs. There are more dangerous chemicals in a chicken nugget than in a,quot; ️ "vaccine.

Obviously, there were hundreds of other similar messages criticizing Kailyn for making such a dangerous decision, not only for her own children but also for others, while spreading misinformation through her platform.



