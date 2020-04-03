Justin Rose Podcast: New Big Victories Over Second Olympic Gold | Golf News





Justin Rose appeared on an extended Sky Sports Golf podcast

Justin Rose believes that adding different major titles to his golf CV would mean more to him than winning Olympic gold a second time.

%MINIFYHTML382bc2be939cf299729655f9756d6b6f11% %MINIFYHTML382bc2be939cf299729655f9756d6b6f12% Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

The former FedExCup World Champion # 1 and 2018 has posted his top 16 Top 10s during his distinguished career, including three finalists, but his only victory to date was at the 2013 US Open.

Rose won Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Games when golf returned after a 112-year absence and previously referred to his victory as a "great gift,quot; in his career, with the English hoping to represent Team GB again in Tokyo. when the postponed Olympics this year is held in 2021.

Rose claimed a two-shot victory over Henrik Stenson in 2016

A listener's question about Sky Sports Golf Podcast He asked if more important success would be more important to Rose than defending his Olympic title, and the 39-year-old responded by emphasizing his desire to add to the list of past victories.

Listen or subscribe at:

"I would take a second Olympic gold over a second US Open, but I would take any other race that has not won for a second Olympic gold," Rose told the Sky Sports Golf Podcast. "My dream and my goal is to try to win the Grand Slam of the race."

"I only have one major race. I came second in the Masters a couple of times, second in the Open, so I've had little touches where I've had another major championship close at hand, so it makes me believe it's possible. .

"If I won just three times as much in my career, if I had a choice, then I would like it to be the top three that I haven't won. That would satisfy me 100 percent completely, so I'd make it take any major on anything for a second time. "

Rose is currently number 14 in the world

In addition to discussing his Olympic success and past glory, Rose reflected on how he is dealing during the close of golf and noted when the sport could return to action.

Rose spoke extensively about his early career and his rise to become one of the best players in the world, as well as how his father's death affected him as a player, as well as revealing his favorite Ryder Cup moment and the only playmate. who wished he could have shared a round with.

Ryder Cup Memories Live

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe through iTunes!