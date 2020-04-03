John Mayer does not need to read Jessica's memory: he says that he "lived it,quot;

Jessica Simpson sparked a lot of controversy earlier in the year when she revealed her new book, Open book, who documented some of the most difficult moments of his life. John Mayer was mentioned in the book in detail, reports have revealed, however, he is not particularly interested in reading it.

Page Six recently reported on the comments made by John Mayer while talking about Andy Cohen See what happens live with Andy Cohen. In the book, Simpson accused John of being "obsessed,quot; with her in an unhealthy way.

Furthermore, she claims that their entire relationship was "manipulative,quot; and "unhealthy." While on the Andy Cohen show, Mayer admitted that he had heard a few things about it, but ultimately decided that he didn't need to read it because he "lived it,quot; already.

John, during his conversation with Andy Cohen, joked about the classic Pee-Wee Herman line in which he said he didn't need to see it. Pee Wee's big adventure because he already lived it. Mayer joked that he was the "prophetic here."

Coincidentally, or maybe not, Simpson said he didn't care if John read it or not. When speaking to the New York Times about his memoirs, Simpson said he would not be "surprised,quot; by anything written in the book.

Regardless of the disputes and personal dramas between the former partners, Simpson also received considerable praise for talking about his mental health issues and addiction issues.

In his memoirs, Simpson claimed that he used alcohol as a means of coping, especially against anxiety due to his romance with John. The star also accused John of being part of the reason why she and Tony Romo broke up.

Apparently, it is not uncommon for the men in the book not to read their memoirs. Nick Lachey, to whom she was married between 2002 and 2006, also stated that she did not read a word. In any case, Simpson has passed Lachey and Mayer. She is now married to former NFL player Eric Johnson, and they have been together since 2014.



