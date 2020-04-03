John Legend and others pay tribute to Bill Withers after his death

John Legend mourns a longtime legend who had inspired him and many others in the music world, soul singer Bill withers.

The Grammy-winning artist, known for '70s hits like "Lean on Me," "Ain & # 39; t No Sunshine," and "Lovely Day," died at age 81 of heart complications Monday in Los Angeles, multiple reports said Friday. . He is survived by his wife. MarciaAnd two children.

"Mourning the loss of my friend and inspiration, Bill Withers,quot;, Legend tweeted. "He was an incredible songwriter and narrator. I am so glad that he shared his gift with the world. Life would not be the same without him."

Legend shared a link to an old YouTube video of him and The roots performing a version of the Withers song "I Cannot Write for Lefties,quot;.

"This song will always mean a lot to me," he said. tweeted. "Our performances were always epic and emotional. Some of my favorites from my entire musical life. Captain Kirk's guitar solo was so powerful, dynamic and unpredictable. The first time I cried when cutting a voice was this."

"Bill and I became friends after he saw this YouTube clip," Legend continued. "His friend Bill russell (yes, that Bill Russell) called him and told him to check it out. Then he emailed someone who then emailed my manager who then sent it to me. I loved our version. My year was made. "

He additional, "The way he communicated it was through a long and fun email that I later discovered was a trademark of him. I always expected to hear from him. He always had a great story for me, told with charm, wit and humor. What a special human being. "