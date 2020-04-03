Jobs report expected to end with record hiring streak

WASHINGTON (AP) – After a record 113 consecutive months of hiring, Friday's monthly government job report is expected to show that the American job machine suddenly stopped in March as a result of the coronavirus.

Economists have predicted that the government will say that employers cut about 150,000 jobs and that the unemployment rate rose from a half-century low from 3.5% to 3.9%, according to FactSet. But the job number will vastly underestimate the magnitude of last month's losses because the government surveyed employers before the strongest layoffs occurred in the past two weeks. Since then, nearly 10 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits, far more than in any corresponding recorded period.

Still, some job cuts probably occurred earlier in the month, when most economists think companies began to cut hiring. The job loss for March will highlight the dizzying speed with which the economy has collapsed after almost a decade in which employers added nearly 23 million jobs. In February, employers added 273,000 jobs.

Economists had welcomed the February job increase, although they wondered why hourly pay checks were not increasing faster. But any concerns about slow wage growth have now been put aside.

"Four years of job gains have evaporated in the span of two weeks," said Daniel Zhao, an economist at the Glassdoor jobs website.

Layoffs will continue to increase. Some economists have predicted that 20 million jobs will be lost by the end of April, increasing the unemployment rate to 15% and wiping out most of the gains of the past decade. That unemployment rate would be the worst since the 1930s.

Approximately 90% of the US population. USA You are living under some version of a closing order, forcing bars, restaurants, movie theaters, factories, gyms, and most other businesses to close. Some hotels are closed; others are largely empty. Fast food chains are closed or only provide transportation, costing thousands of jobs.

With strictly restricted trading activity, analysts expect a hectic recession. Goldman Sachs economists have forecast that the economy will shrink at an annual rate of 34% in the April-June quarter, the worst decline in records dating back to World War II. Goldman expects the economy to rebound with growth of 19% in the third quarter. But even by the end of next year, the economy will not have fully recovered from the damage, Goldman projects.

Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said on CNBC on Thursday that he expects the unemployment rate to rise soon in the mid-teens, before falling to around 8% by the end of the year.

A key determinant of the future of the economy will be whether companies can survive the shutdown and rehire many of the workers they laid off. If so, that would help the economy slow down and avoid the kind of weak recovery that followed the last three recessions.

Until now, some large and small companies continue to pay for health care benefits and keep in touch with their newly laid-off workers. But if the virus outbreak forces companies to remain closed in late summer, many may go bankrupt or won't have the money to rehire their former employees.

That would keep unemployment high, potentially depriving millions of people of a salary and slowing recovery.