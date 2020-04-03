Jimmy Fallon's impression of Adam Sandler makes his children laugh out loud

Love Adam Sandler? You're not alone.

Jimmy Fallon made an impression of the 53-year-old comic actor for Thursday's home edition of Tonight's showand his two daughters Winnie Y FrannyI couldn't stop laughing.

Typically kids can be a bit of a tough crowd.

"I've been doing the show from home, and I'm reading monologue jokes. Every once in a while, the kids will be there listening and not laughing at anything. Like, not even a charity," the 45-year-old night host old, he said, noting that his children enjoy booing.

However, he did have the girls on points after the impersonation.

"This is the first (and) only time they've laughed at me," Fallon said.

To be fair, Sandler suggested to his daughters: Sadie Y SunnyI don't always appreciate his humor either.

"Ensure that when this is on tonight, we will watch it together and laugh at everything I say and look at everything I say," he said. "I think they have it where they are probably nervous … like, 'Oh no. What are you going to say that is horrible?'