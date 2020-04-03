Jesse Eisenberg says social media "is not worth it"

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Social network & # 39; He's confused about why people keep coming back to social media despite negative comments they get from strangers online.

Jesse Eisenberg He doesn't understand "the appeal of social media" and insists that he "doesn't want" to engage with his fans.

The 36-year-old man, who played the founder of Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg in the 2010 movie "The social network"He told NME.com that he has a very strong vision on sites like the one mentioned above, Twitter and Instagram, and that he will not be registering for them any time soon.

"I don't relate to the public and they don't get involved with me, which is perfect," he said. "I don't understand the appeal of (social media) with strangers who seem to delight in criticizing you. I don't want to get their approval and I have no interest in fighting with them. I'm not in it and I will never be in it. It's not worth it. For me. If that means I'm less known, then that's a trade-off that I'm more than happy to do. "

The Justice League star added that as a "slightly paranoid" person in his daily life, being in the limelight generally makes him feel a little awkward.

"I grew up assuming everyone was talking about me behind my back," he explained. "I'm a bit of a paranoid person overall, so I'm assuming it's happening. Now, in fact, it's probably happening, and my assumptions have proven correct!"