Jenson Button teaming up with Lando Norris for McLaren in the F1 Virtual GP

%MINIFYHTML21d3561009f23e2c5a238fb8b0ddabdd9% %MINIFYHTML21d3561009f23e2c5a238fb8b0ddabdd10%

Button joins people like Charles Leclerc and Ben Stokes on Sunday's grid; Watch live on Sky Sports F1 and our YouTube at 8 p.m. Sunday







%MINIFYHTML21d3561009f23e2c5a238fb8b0ddabdd11% %MINIFYHTML21d3561009f23e2c5a238fb8b0ddabdd12%

%MINIFYHTML21d3561009f23e2c5a238fb8b0ddabdd13% %MINIFYHTML21d3561009f23e2c5a238fb8b0ddabdd14%

Sky F1's Jenson Button will return to McLaren, this time in the world of Esports, to debut in the F1 Virtual Grand Prix series on Sunday.

Button, the 2009 world champion, will compete for them again in the Virtual GP around Albert Park at 8pm on Sunday.

Button joins fellow Sky F1 experts Johnny Herbert and Anthony Davidson on the field for Sunday's 8pm race, live on Sky Sports F1, Main Event and YouTube.

The 40-year-old joins six 2020 drivers signed up to compete, with Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi making their debut, and Lando Norris and Nicholas Latifi returning.

Meanwhile, World Cup-winning England cricketer Ben Stokes drives for Red Bull.

Button revealed in the new Sky F1 Vodcast series earlier this week that he had recently received a simulator at his home in Los Angeles. He then tried esports in the same iRacing challenge in which Max Verstappen and Norris compete.

"He joined a race the other night on iRacing and it was surprisingly fast!" Norris, 40, said in the last Vodcast on Friday.

"For the limited amount of time that I'm sure he's had, it was pretty good. So I'm sure Sunday will come, I hope he can be a key player."

"It is not easy to get used to these different games.

"Although he's driving a car at the end of the day, it's still the way to drive and the physics of the (shift) model. A lot of different tips and tricks are needed for every show, every car, and every track. He loved jumping. to go against me and others you've spent hours, hours and days in the past few weeks, he did pretty well. "

Who participates in the Virtual F1 GP on Sunday?

The list confirmed so far:

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Arthur Leclerc, Ferrari

Alex Albon, Red Bull

Ben Stokes, Red Bull

Lando Norris, McLaren

Jenson Button, McLaren

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Johnny Herbert, Alfa Romeo

George Russell, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams

Anthony Davidson (to be confirmed)

Andre Heimgartner, Renault

Christian Lundgaard, Renault

Why do they run in Australia?

While the plan for the Esports series was to reflect the corresponding event on the F1 2020 calendar, the virtual Bahrain GP took place on the same day as the & # 39; real & # 39; Bahrain GP. It was going to happen, for example, that was not possible this weekend. This is because the Hanoi track, which was supposed to host the inaugural Vietnam GP on the F1 calendar on Sunday, is not available in the 2019 F1 game.

That means they are running & # 39; in & # 39; Albert Park, which is useful since races were missed there in the opening of the F1 2020 season.

How can i look

The event will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 starting at 8 p.m., and qualification will take place first before the race. The show will also be broadcast live on our YouTube channel.

You can also follow the race through our digital platforms: we will provide updates on a live blog and on Twitter.