Jennifer Aniston Surprises Nurse With Coronavirus With $ 10K Food Delivery Card

The former actress of & # 39; Friends & # 39; Join forces with Jimmy Kimmel to surprise a nurse who gets coronavirus and her hospital mates with gift cards.

Jennifer Aniston teamed up with America's nightly TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel Give a Utah Nurse and each member of your team a $ 10,000 Postmates Gift Card.

Kimmel is currently filming his late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"from his home during the ongoing blockade amid the coronavirus pandemic, and on Thursday April 2, 2020 he helped"friends"The star Aniston extended some joy to a superfan.

Appearing on the show via video link, the actress confessed that being trapped in her home had been challenging, after spending the past three weeks in isolation.

In the final segment of his appearance, the star helped surprise a fan named Kimball Fairbanks, a cardiovascular nurse in Utah, who hired Covid-19 last week.

Fairbanks had to stop working in order to isolate herself, and is currently in quarantine without her two daughters. However, to help her along the way, the two stars surprised her with a $ 10,000 gift card for the Postmates food delivery service, as well as additional gift cards for each nurse on her floor in the hospital.

Visibly stunned by the gesture, she simply replied, "Wow," shaking her head in disbelief.

The council of World Health Organization (WHO) officials urges people to stay indoors and practice social distancing, in an attempt to prevent further spread of the virus.