Jeff Grosso, 80s skateboarding legend, dies at 51 – Up News Info Los Angeles

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – Skateboarding legend Jeff Grosso has died in Newport Beach. He was 51 years old.

Grosso died Tuesday at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach. The results of an autopsy to determine his cause of death were pending.

Grosso was considered one of the best guests in the 80s. Skateboarding icon Tony Hawk remembered Grosso as "a true skateboarder at his core,quot; in an Instagram post.

"I think Jeff is a great reason that someone really cares, and skateboarding was lucky to have him as an ambassador and keeper of his story," Hawk wrote.

Hawk said he had skated with Grosso and was occasionally a guest on his "Love Letters to Skateboarding,quot; video series on YouTube. Grosso began presenting the series in 2011 and the last episode was released on March 12.

The series was sponsored by Vans, who said on Twitter that there was nothing here that Grosso would not do to elevate skateboarding and the people around him.

"To say that its impact on our brand, our people and skateboarding is unparalleled would be an understatement of the role it played in our lives," Vans tweeted. "We will miss him infinitely."

Grosso was born in Glendale in 1968 and lived in Arcadia before moving to Orange County. He is survived by his 8-year-old son.