Jana Kramer reveals the only game couples should play if they want to get divorced

If there's one thing Jana Kramer deserves credit for, it's the way she opens up about her romance with Mike Caussin. Recently, Us magazine picked up an Instagram story of the star in which she joked that she and Mike were going to break a board game.

On April 2, Thursday, the 34-year-old man One Tree Hill Star asked if they were "ready to take over the world." while showing a risk game. Not long after, Kramer suggested that the game between her and her husband became more competitive than they expected.

Kramer joked in the video that one of the fastest ways to get divorced was to play Risk. Caussin joked, "Here comes a table top." According to Jana, she was winning the game against her husband and suggested that it was not being a good sport in this regard.

Jana claims that Mike told her he was starting to get a little tired of playing with her, so he suggested watching Netflix Ozark instead. Jana said immediately, "Hmm, is it because I'm kicking you a **?" The singer-songwriter continued to tease him even after they put Risk at risk.

Jokes aside, as fans of the couple know, Kramer and Caussin have experienced challenges in their marriage before. They were first married in May 2015 and had two children together, including Jolie and Jace, but it was later revealed that he had cheated on her with several women. Later she went to sex addiction therapy.

It worsened once again when, in October 2019, he found a topless photo of a woman on his phone. About two months later, the singer shared an Instagram post that led fans to believe that she and Mike definitely canceled it this time.

Kramer removed "wife,quot; from his Instagram page as well. Sources who spoke to Us Magazine in January said the couple has been working on their marriage and trying to keep everything together.



