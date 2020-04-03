Jamie Dornan's return to Instagram shirtless is worth the wait

Some things are worth waiting for.

For many Americans, the Coronavirus has allowed more free time at home for various activities, such as reading a book, watching television, playing puzzles, or returning to Instagram.

Friday morning, Jamie Dornan He surprised millions of followers by posting a new photo on his page. And spoiler alert: did not disappoint.

"Self-isolation made me do it," Jamie captioned his shirtless photo as blue paint covered his face, chest, and bald head.

As you probably guessed, fans immediately expressed their enthusiasm for the surprise return to social media.

"Mister Gray!" one follower commented while another took his movie character to another level with the message "Mr. Blue will see you now." Hahaha Others recommended that he join the Blue Man Group, while some just welcomed him with open arms and a bunch of "I love you,quot;. We have missed you sir.