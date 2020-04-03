Jamal Bryant Megachurch criticized for charging for coronavirus tests: pastor clears things up when event is canceled

With the worsening of the Coronavirus pandemic every day, the problem that seems to be quite common is how certain people and places can obtain test kits faster than others. Pastor Jamal Bryant's megachurch aimed to fill a need in the community, but not without backlash.

New Birth Baptist Church reported that they were offering 1,000 COVID-19 tests to minorities for the price of $ 150. Between the understanding that the tests are being used only for people who fall into a certain category and the price of something that should Being free, the place of worship had many explanations to do.

The church's social media page explained that it would cost $ 125 for the test and $ 25 for the evaluation. Neither the church nor the pastor would be saving money from the event.

A new flyer came up with details and an announcement that the tests were postponed to comply with what the governor ordered.

The Facebook post caused different opinions in the comments section.

One person wrote: ‘The tests are supposed to be FREE, according to our,quot; president "and,quot; governor ". Copayments and fees are supposed to be waived, not refunded. "

Another wrote: ‘America !!! This is what happens when you have a for-profit healthcare system! The combination of an atomized capitalist culture that eschews a common good for mostly mythological "personal liberties,quot; and a for-profit healthcare system that turns public health into a largely inaccessible consumer market makes the United States are the most vulnerable population in the face of a pandemic. It's a perfect storm. "

‘WOW $ 150 for a test that is being given for free? 🤦🏽‍♂️ A great way to capitalize on smh people's fears … And at a time when many people have lost jobs and struggled just to keep food on their table, "added a disappointed follower.

One person defended the pastor for not making everything clear on the poster: “ We should already know that Dr. Jamal Bryant is very animated, the publication was only to appear authentic, he is not charging anyone for anything, sometimes we overlook The post look that you never told us when you announced that you were getting paid that you like to use messages and examples. Pay attention to that photo from the post. Don't just pay attention to the words, pay attention to the scrub uniform. "

The organizer and founder of Rowedocs explained that every time a medical test is performed, there are accompanying laboratory costs. Tisha Rowe added that the church is trying to find grants and donations to help with costs.

It appears that this was a good action that was quickly misrepresented due to the lack of information surrounding the original event.



