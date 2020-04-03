Jagruti Karnataka: Karnataka government launches YouTube channel to train Covid-19 health workers – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLb0002d72fd8eda4d83e14067d7cdb5e19% %MINIFYHTMLb0002d72fd8eda4d83e14067d7cdb5e110%

The Karnataka government launched & # 39; Jagruti Karnataka & # 39 ;, a YouTube channel to train grassroots health workers in the treatment of Covid-19, a senior official said on Friday.

"In this time of crisis, it is virtually impossible to send physical teams to Tier II and Tier III cities and beyond to train and advise healthcare providers on how to approach Covid," said the Commissioner of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, explaining the justification. .

"The government has launched this channel as it is an effective and instantaneous way to get to the gram panchayat level," said Pandey.

By implementing Google-owned YouTube technology, the health department aims to increase Covid's awareness among healthcare workers and also ensure compliance with the correct protocol in treating positive cases.

"The channel features videos on Covid's management of capacity development in prevention, care, support and information dissemination. The channel currently has 10 videos in English and Kannada and more videos will be uploaded in the coming days," said a statement. official.

As of Friday, the Jagruti Karnataka YouTube channel already has 1.5 lakh followers, including doctors, nurses, Asha workers, members of gram panchayat and others.

The channel's videos disseminate information about physical distancing, adequate quarantine procedures, contact location regulations, and others.

"Students can also get answers to their questions from experts through this channel. To do this, we conduct interactive live training sessions for members of the gram panchayatAtask force across the state," the statement said.

Other training videos include disaster management strategies, community prevention strategies, community policing, myths and facts, stigma and discrimination, personal safety, and others.

The health department aims to train at least 100 teams in the task force, including a medical professional who handles primary contacts and another 1,300 teams that handle secondary contacts through the YouTube channel.

