Is this the end for Lisa and Usman before 90 days?

Does it seem like there are problems in Lisa and Usman's Nigerian paradise? In the previous exclusive preview of the episode of Sunday, April 5, 90 day promise: before 90 days, the couple is in a heated battle of words.
Even before they reunited, the engaged couple struggled about how Lisa reacted to Usman, who calls herself Sojaboy when she's on stage, and all the attention she gets from fans. Now together, Lisa has made no secret that she is not impressed with the living conditions she finds herself in while visiting Nigeria.
"You know, whatever I do is not enough," Usman tells Lisa in the exclusive look above. "And I'm a little tired of that."
"Let's get it straight. No one is perfect. You have to make up your mind and do it quickly," Lisa tells him.
Usman tells Lisa that he is afraid of the way Lisa is acting on her three-week trip to Nigeria, because if this is the behavior she exhibits now, what will life be like for him in the United States?
"What do you want to do? Do you want to end this?" Lisa asks him.
"I'm trying to tell you how important I take you," says Usman. "I have never insulted you for two years. Directly or indirectly. You know I have a lot of respect for you. Sometimes you come and say: 'You are (expletive), you are this, you are that. & # 39; I have never insulted you. But you did and I accept it. So if I received this kind of thing right now in Nigeria, what will happen to me if I go to America? Where I have no father, no mother, no brother, no friend, no one to run to. "
"You are very insecure about this relationship. I thought we were further away than this … This is too much. This journey has been very stressful," Lisa replies.
Yes, it is a three week trip for her on another continent, experiencing a very different life than she is used to. But what about their life if they should get on with the marriage and move to America?
"But I'm just scared of the way you're acting," he says.
Look what happens when 90 day promise: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.
