Is this the end for Lisa and Usman before 90 days?

Does it seem like there are problems in Lisa and Usman's Nigerian paradise? In the previous exclusive preview of the episode of Sunday, April 5, 90 day promise: before 90 days, the couple is in a heated battle of words.

Even before they reunited, the engaged couple struggled about how Lisa reacted to Usman, who calls herself Sojaboy when she's on stage, and all the attention she gets from fans. Now together, Lisa has made no secret that she is not impressed with the living conditions she finds herself in while visiting Nigeria.

%MINIFYHTML6348f55dc980eafcab5b289cacc070a913% %MINIFYHTML6348f55dc980eafcab5b289cacc070a914%

"You know, whatever I do is not enough," Usman tells Lisa in the exclusive look above. "And I'm a little tired of that."