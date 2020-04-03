Is Kate Middleton pregnant with another girl?

Kate Middleton pregnant with another girl? That's the subject of an upcoming article in the April 13, 2020 issue of Life & Style magazine. The outlet not only says that Kate Middleton is having her fourth baby with Prince William, but that the royal couple is having another girl. The birth of a little princess would complete her family with two children: Prince George and Prince Louis and two princesses. A sister to princes Charlotte would be perfect and many people hope the news is true. The royal family isolates itself at Anmer Hall, as William's father, Prince Charles, feels much better after his coronavirus diagnosis.

Now, people say that Kate is very concerned about the Coronavirus pandemic because she is pregnant. Insiders spoke to In Touch and shared information about Kate and William and how the pregnancy has affected their relationship.

“Explain why she and William have been more in love than ever lately. But this has brought them back together. They couldn't be more ecstatic. Now they will have two boys and two girls. They feel that their family is complete. Are you concerned about everything that happens with the pandemic? Of course they are. They are only human. "

Neither Prince William nor Kate Middleton has confirmed or denied reports that she is pregnant and there is no doubt that pregnancy rumors have affected Kate Middleton since Prince Louis was born!

Pregnant Kate Middleton: the subtle sign that Kate and Wills may be expecting baby number four – Express https://t.co/2ICVvxmMH9 – The royal baby (@ARoyalBaby) March 30, 2020

The source went on to say that Kate and Prince Williams will remain at Anmer Hall until she is ready to give birth.

"They will remain there throughout the pregnancy, although the plan is for Kate to return to Kensington Palace, where the best doctors will wait for her when she is ready to give birth." Anmer Hall is too remote. And Kensington Palace right now appears to be a safer option than the hospital because of the pandemic, which could last for months. "

What do you think about the report? Do you think Kate Middleton is really pregnant or do you think this is another bogus report?

Ad %MINIFYHTML0adc322cc1e3b42630bdd84ca1eef24818% %MINIFYHTML0adc322cc1e3b42630bdd84ca1eef24818%

Would you be excited to have another baby join the royal family?



Post views:

9 9