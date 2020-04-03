Interview from Tiger King's Exotic Prison Joe, posted on Netflix – Deadline

Culture man of the hour Joe Exotic has spoken from prison, thanks to a Netflix tweet.

Netflix docuseries star Tiger King answered four questions asked during an apparent hour-long interview, thanking her husband for being with him, admitting shame at how his chimps were treated, and wishing he could experiment. something of the fame that is generated. for the series

For the uninitiated, the Netflix series focuses on the zookeeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, and his battle with sanctuary owner Carole Baskin. Her second husband mysteriously disappeared, and there are questions about whether Joe Exotic had anything to do with it.