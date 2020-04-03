Instacart to provide face masks for workers as part of the COVID-19 safety kit

Grocery delivery company Instacart says it will provide its full-service buyers with health and safety kits days after some workers left for lack of protection during the COVID-19 health crisis. The kits, which workers can order through an Instacart website starting next week, will contain a reusable cloth face mask, hand sanitizer, and thermometer. According to the company, face masks will also be provided to shoppers in stores at certain outlets.

Providing protective gear like face masks has been a key demand for Instacart workers, who say it could prevent them from getting sick or becoming carriers of the virus. The buyers previously threatened to drop the lawsuits, although Instacart later claimed that it suffered "no impact,quot; as a result of the strike.

Gig Workers Collective wants more guarantees on sick pay

The provisions come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to advise all Americans to start wearing face masks in public. It's a big change from your previous guide, which said that only sick people and medical workers should use them. Now, however, there is concern that symptom-free people may be carrying the virus, and that asking everyone to wear masks may help prevent infections.

In response to the latest announcement, the Gig Workers Collective called the safety kits a "step in the right direction," but expressed concern about the number of kits available and how long it would take for buyers to receive them. In a blog post, the group noted that when hand sanitizer was offered at Instacart's internal online store for shoppers, it had been sold "immediately." Instacart had previously promised to distribute independently developed hand sanitizer to its workers.

The Gig Workers Collective also expressed concern that Instacart's measures still do not go far enough to protect vulnerable workers during the pandemic. In particular, he reiterated his demand for a risk payment of $ 5 per order to cover the risks associated with working for the company, and that the default amount of the tip in the application be set to at least 10 percent.

It also demanded that workers with pre-existing conditions who are most at risk from the virus receive sick pay if they have to stay home, and that sick leave be more accessible. Instacart previously promised to offer up to 14 days of paid sick leave for sick or quarantined workers as a result of COVID-19, but organizers said these measures did not go far enough. Concern was raised that the requirement to test positive for COVID-19 is of limited use when testing is scarce and would not help uninsured workers.

Delivery services like Instacart have seen a huge increase in demand as a result of the new coronavirus outbreak, as people obey social distancing patterns by taking refuge in their homes. CNN reports Instacart plans to hire an additional 300,000 independent contractors as a result of increased demand.