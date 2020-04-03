Inside the sometimes messy journey to Jennie Garth's love

When asked to name her biggest relationship obstacle, Jennie GarthFriends would not hesitate.

The problem, as you see it, is that the actress's heart is so open, so eager for love that she tries to take things easy, she can't help but embrace romance with open arms.

"My tendency is to move forward in the relationship," Garth explained to Health in 2013, 10 months after announcing the end of her 11-year marriage to Peter Facinelli. "So my friend sent me a text message: 'Take off your wedding dress! & # 39;"

He explained that the letter was not a mistake, just solid advice as he navigated the dating world for the first time in nearly two decades. "You know, don't move too fast," Garth said of his new approach. "Because my goal is not to escape and remarry."