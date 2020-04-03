Inside the sometimes messy journey to Jennie Garth's love

When asked to name her biggest relationship obstacle, Jennie GarthFriends would not hesitate.
The problem, as you see it, is that the actress's heart is so open, so eager for love that she tries to take things easy, she can't help but embrace romance with open arms.
"My tendency is to move forward in the relationship," Garth explained to Health in 2013, 10 months after announcing the end of her 11-year marriage to Peter Facinelli. "So my friend sent me a text message: 'Take off your wedding dress! & # 39;"
He explained that the letter was not a mistake, just solid advice as he navigated the dating world for the first time in nearly two decades. "You know, don't move too fast," Garth said of his new approach. "Because my goal is not to escape and remarry."
Of course, when it comes to relationships, sometimes logic doesn't take place. And so, a few years later, when a friend arranged for her on a blind date with the actor Dave AbramsShe saw no reason to hold back.
Their first laugh-filled date on December 2, 2014 was one of those nights you don't want to end, with dinner turned into drinks and soon the couple realized that they had only spent a few days apart in their first few months. "We accelerate," Garth explained to Persons, noticing that he met his daughters Luca22 Lola, 17 and Fiona, 13 years old, pretty fast. "It was a great decision on my part, but I said that I really like this guy and that he really likes me and that if we believe we have a future together, I need to present my life to him as soon as possible."
For a moment, 18 months really, it seemed like history was destined to repeat itself. After an almost eight-month separation, Abrams filed for divorce in April 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. And then, as surprisingly as it all started, Garth said he learned of the TMZ split, which ended, Abrams quietly filed a request to dismiss the divorce last February.
More than a year later, he's once again a fixture on his Instagram account, in snapshots of a recent getaway to Italy and a trip to Aspen, and he's certainly looking for a way to celebrate his 48th birthday today. Garth credits a much-needed time aside, but his inner strength probably played a role too.
"Resilience means the ability to quickly recover from difficulties," she wrote on Instagram in November 2017 when their separation was made public. "But that does not mean that we will never experience sadness. This shows that we are able to regain shape after the struggle has pushed us beyond what we imagined we might get. Resilience allows us to overcome and recover from the heaviest angst,quot; . and more flexible than before. I am tough. You are resistant. "
And always, always hopeful. The first time, she was an aspiring rock star. Apparently overnight, the Urbana, Illinois native had transformed from a slightly crazy teenager (in 1992 Persons profile who admitted wishing he had come out with the resident free spirit of his school after he gave him a flower necklace) who dreamed of opening a dance studio in the kind of star who couldn't visit a shopping mall without prompting a multitude of screams, fanatic fainting.
With the sometimes overwhelming attention, the wealthy 19-year-old deposited an estimated $ 15,000 to $ 20,000 as Beverly Hills, 90210Spoiled brat teen Kelly Taylor spent most nights at her two-bedroom home Sherman Oaks, California, reading, watching videos, and babysitting Zack and Sasha poodles. But on an April 1991 night, he decided to visit a local coffee shop to see a performance by the rock band Tongues & Tails. There she sat paralyzed by the drummer Dan Clark. "I thought I was an asshole," he reminded Persons. "And then I went to the party, and there he was, magically."
The rest of their romance unfolded in kind. "Very soon it was completely obvious that I really dug her, and she really dug me," he told the mag. And so on December 23, 1991, he offered an antique diamond set in platinum. "I was on my knees, man," he said. "She accepted in about three seconds."
On one condition: you must join her on vacation with her family in Arizona to receive an express blessing from her school's parent administrator John. Clark, raised in Iowa, noted, "She is from the Midwest, so I understand why that was important to her." Still, he said, "I felt like I was going to Phoenix with an anvil in my head." After dinner, the struggling rocker cleared his throat and threw out an explanation: "When he smiled," he said of Garth's father, "it was like a great cloud rising."
With permission in hand, the couple began planning their 1994 vows and Clark embraced his role as the future Mr. Garth. During the night outings, "the guys come up and ask, 'Are you her brother or her boyfriend?'" Clark said. "I'll say I'm her boyfriend, and they'll say, 'God, you're lucky'. I guess it's me."
His luck ran out the following year. But Garth stumbled upon his next successful romance. Filming the TV movie An unfinished business she did what countless actresses had done before and fell in love with her co-star. Facinelli, whose credits included a handful of television movies and a guest spot on Law, left Garth delighted. "He's a baby," she said of her clean appearance. And nine months later, Garth discovered that he was expecting his first daughter, Luca. "We had a very fast baby," he said to her. Persons in 2007. "It was a crazy moment, and it would have been easy to throw in the towel, but Peter taught me to hold on."
At the time, the couple had already formed one of those seemingly impossible Hollywood unions. They married in 2001 after the 46-year-old man proposed during an overnight bath in their pool and welcomed two more daughters. ("I only do girls," he joked.) Faced with their biggest hurdle: New York native Facinelli preferred city life, self-proclaimed country girl Garth regretted the fact that she hated animals: They negotiated the kind of treatment you can do when they are both successful actors. They would maintain a Cape Cod-style house in Los Angeles and a six-acre ranch in the nearby Santa Ynez Valley where horses, chickens, and goats could roam.
Her perfect marriage was completed with movie nights on Fridays and bingo tournaments and motorhome trips with her girls. And when Facinelli's career skyrocketed thanks to a part in that little-known vampire movie TwilightThey did whatever it took to make a long distance romance work. With Facinelli dividing his time between California, Vancouver and New York, where he filmed his hit television drama Nurse jackie, they replaced their afternoons of caresses on the sofa with constant text messages and sweet gestures. "I will send you your favorite tea for the day," Garth explained. "I make sure there is always something to keep him happy in his hotel room."
Sure, their separate new lives came with challenges, but they had already lasted more than a decade in Hollywood, an achievement Garth compared to "winning an Oscar,quot; and something they refused to take for granted.
Pointing out that worn-out truth that marriage is not easy, Facinelli supposed: "It is when you overcome difficult times that your relationship takes the next level and you fall in love even more." There was the kind of bond that would last until they were arthritic and gray, he insisted: "We are determined to do it."
And for a time that momentum, combined with what Garth called his "fair share of time on therapists' couches," was enough. But even with Facinelli making a point to return to California for as many weekends as possible, the separation "came at a real cost to our marriage," Garth admitted. Persons.
And if she was being truly honest, her own well-being. More or less a mother staying home at the time, "I was excited for him because he was taking his career to the next level, but now I can also see that I feel a little resentful and itchy in ways I couldn't identify myself," revealed in his 2014 memoirs Deep thoughts of a Hollywood blonde. "All I know is that I felt I was waiting: for him to come home, waiting for him to be free to join me in the day to day of our family life, waiting for the next job to be aligned that would take him away from us again ".
The damaging cycle continued "for some time," she says until the fall of 2011, when Facinelli took a break from her comedy. Loosies and spoke the words that Garth never expected.
"The ground that had been cracking and changing finally opened up and almost swallowed me up completely: Peter came home and told me that he no longer believed he wanted to marry me, and thought it best that we part ways." so we can get a better idea of where we stand among ourselves, "he wrote.
Her decision left her with her eyes closed, she said: "In fact, I would say I didn't even allow myself to entertain the idea that my husband might also have reached the end of his rope. Now I understand how frustrated I was at how unreachable I had become. "
In overtime, Garth's resistance to the idea gave way to a sense of peace. It helped that she was able to seek some literal peace and quiet. When their marriage fell apart in public, Garth signed up for the CMT reality show, Jennie Garth: a small country, who watched her move her three daughters from her town to a new zip code on a farm.
"I always wanted to get out of Los Angeles and wanted to experience a different life," she explained during an appearance in 2012 in Tonight's show with Jay Leno. "I've been working in Los Angeles since I was 14 and 15, and I just needed fresh air. So … I moved my girls to the country and put them in public school."
The fresh air did its thing, and soon both she and Facinelli were able to find a little lightness in their devastating situation.
Facinelli joked making his way through an awkward Live with Kelly! cohosting concert that saw some of his thirstiest fans cheer on his breakup. Emphasizing that he still loved his estranged wife, he tried to lighten the mood, suggesting a possible culprit for the split: one night in New York with a cohost Kelly Ripa and friends who saw him put on a blonde wig. "I blame the girls night out," he said. "I woke up two weeks later in Mexico and then I got divorced."
As Garth made the media rounds for her CMT show, she showed her own signs of healing, explaining to Leno that the divorce, well, "happens to the best of us."
That's not to say he loved watching Facinelli embark on an affair with his ex. Loosies co-star Jaimie Alexander that November "I think there will come a time when it won't sting as much," he said. Persons at a December 2012 event. "But I'm not there yet."
Enter: a well-meaning Christmas gift from eldest daughter Luca. When the teenager gave Mom a copy of the self-help book S – t happens so get over it, "I thought, 'Are you kidding me? I can't believe I'm so insensitive!" Garth admitted to Persons.
But soon I was flipping through the pages and releasing very wise wisdom in the January 2013 issue of Health. After revealing that he had banned negative internal dialogue from his vocabulary, Garth shared that he had decided to keep a list on his iPhone of the things that make her happy and to put sticky notes "with quotes or reminders of my awesomeness,quot; on his mirrors. . His favorite told the magazine: "You are enough."
And after shedding 30 pounds thanks to a clean diet and a five-day-a-week exercise regimen, she set a new goal: Spending more time expressing her love. "They are my favorite words, and I don't say them enough to other people," she said, "much less to myself."
Fortunately, her friends were ready to help her feel love. "A lot of people have a & # 39; friend & # 39; with whom they want to harass me," he revealed to Entertainment tonight Canada. And although she complained Bethenny Frankeltalk show that dating after the divorce was "fun and horrible at the same time,quot;, there was little doubt that she had abilities.
After 90210 fans got over the idea that she might be dating Luke PerryA friend she turned to for comfort after the split, she was seen finding connections to a list of eligible suitors.
Turning from the photographer Noah Abrams to the real estate agent Jason Clark the drummer Big Gigantic Jeremy Salken to the San Francisco-based CEO Michael Shimbo, she looked for an intangible spark. "I'm looking for someone to share an energy with," he told Frankel. "It doesn't matter what the person looks like or what they really do. There has to be that first of all, that spark. That thing."
And when he felt that emotion with Abrams, an actor who had appeared in That 70's show Y 2 broken girlsIt was difficult to follow his own advice to take things slow. "Things just lined up and I thought, 'I don't need it, I don't want it' and there it came," he recalled. "He just completes me."
Yes, they both know it seemed a bit bold to rush into an engagement less than four months after the encounter, "But when he hits you like that, you know," the Virginia-raised actor insisted. And so, while celebrating Garth's birthday in Tulum, Mexico, he presented him with a black diamond on March 30, 2015 and the promise of always.
By July, the couple were exchanging self-written vows in front of 120 guests at their ranch, outfitted with hanging lanterns, outdoor chandeliers, and carefully selected flowers. And soon the actress began to raise the idea of having another child. Noting that Abrams had assumed the role of stepfather "without interruption," he said In contact"It would be amazing to have more children. We would be happy with just one. But we are also happy with the girls we have, so whatever happens."
She just didn't predict that whatever is it meant being surprised by another division.
"The (possibility of a third divorce) really devastated me," he said. Persons last August. "He had a really bad mindset for a good five or six months. It was embarrassing. And it made accepting him so much more difficult. But when I finally accepted, like, we're breaking up, I had to tell me, Dave is not an option. Because he kept loving him. And then, just when I felt whole again, we started hanging out. "
The separation time did them a good thing, he continued. "We both learned to do separately, and then going back and sharing that growth was a kind of fiber that connected us again like, 'I see you different now.' They realized that yes, maybe her friends were right. and falling into a romantic whirlpool was not the best thing to build.
"We were too hasty, and we had individual things that we needed to work out," he admitted. "When everything wasn't shiny, pretty and fun as it had been initially, when things got tough, (Dave) didn't know how to handle it that much."
However, having overcome that hurdle, they have found strategies that continually improve their bond. "It is very easy to go back to those old ways," he said. "So it is a process and he continually wants to improve the relationship."
These days, they're back at the sweet spot, Garth raves about how Abrams keeps her "young and fun,quot; and makes her laugh. But if they ever stumble again, she knows she is strong enough to walk alone.
"When I have excruciating pain, like what I've been through with my breakup and that pain and loss that is only immobilizing, it's helpful to remember that it only lasts for 13-15 minutes, at most." Mysterious Girls star explained to Health. "And then it was over. Your mind is ready to go to something else. You could go back to it, but it helps to know that that pain will not last forever."
(Originally posted on April 9, 2018 at 12 p.m. PT)
