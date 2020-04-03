Indian couple names newborn twins & # 39; Corona & # 39; and & # 39; Covid & # 39; hoping to put some positivity in the coronavirus outbreak

Roommates, although the current coronavirus outbreak is one of the deadliest and most devastating events in history, some are still trying to find the silver lining. An Indian couple recently welcomed twins and decided to inject some positivity into the outbreak by naming their newborns after the virus.

According to a recent report by @GlobalNews, an Indian couple revealed that they named their newborn twins (a boy and a girl) Corona and Covid, in an effort to put a positive spin on the deadly coronavirus pandemic that is currently spreading throughout the world. The twins were born on March 27.th In br. Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur, central India. The babies' father, Vinay Verma, took his pregnant wife Preeti Verma to the hospital on a motorcycle shortly before midnight on March 26.th.

Preeti, 27, says she and Vinay decided to embrace the unusual names after hospital staff began using them for the twins. The couple named the boy Covid and the girl Corona. In a statement to the local media, Preeti said: "We wish to alleviate the anxiety and fear associated with these words and also to make the occasion memorable."

She continued, adding:

“The delivery happened after facing various difficulties and therefore my husband and I wanted the day to be memorable. We finally decided to name them after the pandemic. "

Preeti said the trip to the hospital was very tense as they had to go through various checkpoints under India's coronavirus blocking measures. Once she finally arrived at the hospital, she delivered by cesarean section due to complications the next morning, according to hospital spokesperson Shubhra Singh.

