Ind Blindpot ’sets the release date for the fifth and final season on NBC – Deadline

NBC is scheduled for Thursday, April 30 at 10 p.m. for the premiere of the fifth and final season of the 13-episode thriller drama series Blind point. The show, starring Sullivan Sullivan Stapleton and Jaimie Alexander, will move to its normal 9pm schedule the following week, May 7.

It was previously announced that the show would move to summer for its last run.

Several series have had to change their release or season finale dates due to production closings related to the coronavirus, but Blind point It was not affected. He had already finished production in his last season in November.

The final chapter begins after the explosion that left Jane (Alexander) watching a drone hit the safe house with the rest of the team inside. Questions to answer include who managed to get out alive and whether the team will ever be able to clear their names in the wake of Madeline's rise to power.

Blind point it was a huge success when it launched in fall 2015 behind The voice Monday. His ratings were successful once the series moved to Wednesdays in Season 2 and decreased further when it moved to Fridays at the start of Season 3.

While not a strong linear interpreter, Blind point It has worked well on delayed viewing and has an established fan base. Last season Blind point It averaged a 0.8 rating in adults ages 18-49 and 4.3 million overall viewers at L + 7 Nielsens. The season premiere of October 12, 2018 grew to 2.0 at 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers with all digital and linear lagged viewing recorded to date. The series continued to deliver a high-level audience over the past season, with an index of 118 among adults ages 18-49 living in households with incomes of $ 100K + (100 represents an average concentration of those households) and 113 among adults. 18 to 49 years old with four or more years of university.

In addition to Stapleton and Alexander, the cast includes Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, Ennis Esmer, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio.

Martin Gero created Blind point and executive producer with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Warner Bros TV, Berlanti Productions and Quinn’s House.

The series received two Emmy nominations in the Outstanding Stunt Coordination category: one in 2017 and one in 2018.