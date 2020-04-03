Inauguration of & # 39; Black Widow & # 39; in November, pushing other Marvel movies; Inauguration of & # 39; Mulan & # 39; end of July – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML5c579b7c923521d054569fc396d63d8476%

The parent studio for the franchise photos, Disney, made some changes to the release date today, further underscoring the studios' planning that the summer box office season starts later than before. With Artemis Fowl, originally on Memorial Day weekend, headed to Disney + and Universal The candy man now on September 25, Disney / Pixar & # 39; s soul it is left standing in the first expected photo of the summer.

First of all, despite the meaningless fanboy rumors last weekend that Black widow Y Mulan they were heading to Disney +, that's not the case, and they stay in theaters. Mulan which is already a closed print that had its world premiere in Hollywood earlier this month, it will open on July 24, sending Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Jungle Cruise, which was on that date until July 30, 2021. Remember, given the interruption of feature film production in the world due to the security of COVID-19, 2021 will need movies.

As we predicted after MGM No time to die moved to November, Black widow is taking over Eternal " November 6th slot, which triggers a chain reaction of Marvel images whereby Eternal moves to February 12, 2021 (old Shang-Chi date); Shang-Chi moves to May 7, 2021 (Strange doctor The previous date of 2); Strange Doctor 2 moves to November 5, 2021 (Thor: love and Thunders old date), Thor: love and thunder It moves to February 18, 2022, which was a place for an untitled Marvel photo. Black Panther 2 remains on May 8, 2022 and Captain Marvel 2 It is now slated for July 8, 2022, which Disney has already responded to for an untitled live-action photo. The ease of changing the release date with Marvel movies comes from Disney having control over key calendar dates.

Other major changes from the Burbank, CA study:

Ryan Reynolds' 20th Century Studios comedy Free boy It runs from July 3 to December 11. Current Disney / 20th December releases include Steven Spielberg’s West side story and Ridley Scott The last duel the respective dates of both photos remain unchanged on December 18 and December 25 (limited).

Wes Anderson & # 39; s The fresh office Searchlight runs from July 24 to October 16.

Lucasfilm Indiana Jones 5, which is still closing an agreement with new director James Mangold, runs from July 9, 2021 to July 29, 2022.

Reflector David Copperfield's personal story Y Antlers, and 20 Woman at the window and the new mutants They remain undated at this time with release dates to be announced soon.

The extensive summer release schedule now appears as follows.

19th of June

Alma (Dis)

Fatale (LG)

The King of Staten Island (Uni)

3rd of July

Free boy (twentieth / dis)

July 10th

Untitled Purge (Uni)

July 17th

Bob's Burgers (20 / Dis)

Principle (WB)

July 24

Mulan (Dis)

Come play (Focus)

July 31st

SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run (Pair)

Barb and Star go to Vista del Mar (LG)

August 7th

Empty man (twentieth / dis)

Infinity (Pair)

August 14

Wonder Woman 1984 (WB)

The one and only Ivan (Dis)

No one (uni)

August 21

Let it go (Foc)

Bill and Ted face the music (UAR)

Untitled Project Fred Hampton (WB)

August 28

Hitman's Bodyguard Part 2 (LG)

Spell (Pair)

September 4: Labor Day weekend

The Beatles: Get Back (Dis)

Monster Hunter (Sony)

A Quiet Place Part II (Pair)